Thursday court round-up — Ninewells copper nicked and tap’s aff scrap

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A first offender has admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court stealing £2,000 worth of copper from a building site at Ninewells Hospital.

Mateusz Jechalik, 35, helped himself to the metal on multiple occasions at the hospital between July 5 and August 31 last year.

The theft occurred while Jechalik was working on the site on the hospital grounds.

Solicitor Billy Watt said the copper had been left behind on the site.

He will return to court next month following the preparation of social work reports.

‘Man without shame’

Scott Tullis, 31, from Methil, was described as a “man without shame” as he was convicted of raping two women in Perthshire and Fife. He also indecently assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Fife when he was just 16 himself.

Scott Tullis.
Scott Tullis will be sentenced next month.

Robbed pensioner

A woman is awaiting sentencing after she admitted robbing a pensioner of her handbag.

Dawn Barclay made off with cigarettes after attacking the woman, now 79, on Dundee’s Kinghorn Road on August 2 2022.

Barclay, 39, of Denfield Avenue in Cardenden, pled guilty to robbery, has previous convictions and was warned by a sheriff she is at risk of a jail term.

Solicitor David Duncan said: “Ms Barclay was under a significant drug difficulty at the time the offence was committed and that’s something she’s been able to address.

“The date of the offence is August 2022 and there has been no offending since and she has no cases pending.

“I acknowledge none of the above necessarily means the court wouldn’t consider custody but I would submit that there might be merit in preparing a report.”

Mr Duncan said Barclay was also going to travel to Corby in Northamptonshire to see her 16-year-old daughter for the first time in almost 15 years.

Sheriff John MacRitchie said: “In the circumstances, I am persuaded that before determining whether the only appropriate sentence is custody that reports should be made available.”

Barclay will return to court next month.

Police abuse

An Arbroath thug tried to defecate in a police van, racially abused officers and told a PC “you’ll now be infected” with hepatitis C after spitting in his face. Michael Nicoll, 36, of Newton Crescent, admitted the string of offences towards police and narrowly avoided a prison term.

Michael Nicoll.
Michael Nicoll.

Tap’s aff fight

A Stirling man who took off his top before crossing the road to assault his victim has been fined £400.

Robbie Craig, 30, of Gordon Square, previously admitted seizing a man by the body and engaging in a physical altercation with him, all to his injury, in the city’s Drip Road on June 18 last year.

Craig appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court for sentencing, where prosecutor Bernadette Cuthbertson said Craig was seen by witnesses walking on the other side of the road.

The fiscal depute said: “He made his way across towards the witnesses and has taken his top off.”

Ms Cuthbertson said Craig grabbed the man and engaged in a physical altercation and they both ended up on the ground.

Ms Cuthbertson said Craig’s victim suffered a dislocated right elbow but stressed this was due to the fall.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

