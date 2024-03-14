Stirling Council to introduce fares on previously free park-and-ride bus services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stirling Council to introduce fares on previously free park-and-ride bus services

Fares will be introduced on the P2 service from April 1.

By Kieran Webster
A P2 service leaving Castleview Park and Ride in Stirling.
A P2 service leaving Castleview Park and Ride in Stirling. Image: Google Street View

Stirling Council is to introduce fares on previously free bus services.

From April 1, the P1 and P2 city centre services from the city’s Castleview and Springkerse park and ride sites will no longer be free.

Tickets to any stop will cost £1 for an adult single or return and 50p for a child single or return.

A journey between any of the other stops will cost adults £1.50 for a single and £2 for a return.

Castleview Park and Ride in Stirling.
The P2 service runs to the Castleview Park and Ride. Image: Google Street View

For children, the fare will be 75p for a single and £1 for a return.

Family tickets, for two adults and two children or one adult and three children, can be purchased from a park and ride site for £2.10

Weekly passes can also be purchased for the park and ride priced at:

  • One week: £5.60 for adults and £2.80 for children
  • Four weeks: £20.70 for adults and £10.20 for children
  • 12 weeks: £56 for adults and £28.30 for children.

The same fares will also be introduced on the city’s P1 bus route.

Stirling Council funding gap

The introduction of fares came as the council attempted to plug a £16 million black hole in its budget.

However, a decision was made to freeze council tax in favour of a £2.9million grant from the Scottish Government.

Stirling Council claims this is the equivalent of a 4.9% increase in council tax.

Council leader Councillor Chris Kane said: “We remain committed to meeting the needs of our communities in this challenging environment and achieving our key priorities.

“We will also make significant investments in our key services and infrastructure that will help us improve the lives for the people across Stirling.

“The unfortunate reality is that huge pressures on local government finances will remain over the coming years and we need to continue taking steps to secure the council’s long-term financial sustainability.”

More from News

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media in Washington during his visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day (Niall Carson/PA)
Leo Varadkar denies softening language on Gaza during US trip
Shoezone in Glenrothes.
Budget retailer Shoezone set to close its Glenrothes branch
Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill (right) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly attend the Northern Ireland Bureau breakfast at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Washington DC, during their visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day. Picture date: Thursday March 14, 2024.
O’Neill vows to press Biden to be a ‘strong partner for peace’ in Middle…
Runners and riders during the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle on day one of the Cheltenham Festival (David Davies/PA)
Cheltenham Festival goer suffers serious head injuries during assault
General View of the Royal Marsden Hospital, Chelsea, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Evelina London chosen as new site for Royal Marsden child cancer services
Kent Police have arrested six men in connection with a murder investigation in Boughton-under-Blean, near Faversham in Kent (Peter Byrne/PA)
Six arrests made in Kent village murder investigation
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Ninewells copper nicked and tap's aff scrap
Emma Raducanu and Drummond Castle Gardens near Crieff.
Crieff set to host big-name celebrities as Dior chooses town for fashion show
A Stagecoach logo.
Angus bus routes set for shake up as Stagecoach reveals new timetable
How Wagamama may look on Whitehall Street
Wagamama eyes summer opening as Dundee restaurant plans take step forward

Conversation