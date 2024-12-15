Anti-drink-spiking kits rolled out to 17 Fife pubs and clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anti-drink-spiking kits rolled out to 17 Fife pubs and clubs

The initiative is being supported by venues in the Cowdenbeath area.

By Ben MacDonald
Anti-spiking kits issued in Cowdenbeath
Shorty's owner Thomas Wilson (left) and Stuart Duffy from My Cowdenbeath with one of the anti-spiking kits. Image: My Cowdenbeath

Anti-drink-spiking kits have been rolled out to 17 pubs in Fife.

Revellers on a night out at venues in the Cowdenbeath area will now be able to test their drinks using the kits.

A quick dab of a testing strip will show an immediate positive or negative result for substances regularly used in spiking like ketamine or GHB.

The initiative is being driven by the community group My Cowdenbeath with the help of council funding.

A full list of venues is below, but one of those stocking the kits is Shorty’s Social Club on High Street in Cowdenbeath.

Fife venues ‘standing together to keep customers safe’

Owner Thomas Wilson said: “We’re delighted to support this really worthwhile cause.

“It’s vital that people have confidence to feel safe when they come to a night out.

“We want to demonstrate that drink spiking is a disgusting crime and won’t be tolerated in our venue.

“It’s brilliant to see so many other venues in the local area standing together and doing the same thing, all to help keep our customers safe throughout the year.

“Hopefully the heightened awareness and these resources will spread widely over the community that anyone tempted to spike a drink thinks twice about it in the area.”

Pub-goers can now test their drinks for certain substances. Image: Johnny Green/PA Wire

The idea for the project came during a discussion at a meeting of  Cowdenbeath Community Council.

Organiser Stuart Duffy said: “Last year we heard positive feedback about the festive safety campaign from the police.

“I had asked whether the test kits were available all year round, but resources didn’t allow for that, so we decided to look into providing them to venues ourselves.

“We’re so grateful to our local councillors who supported the initiative, and to the venues who now stock them.

“We hope that the work can maybe inspire some other areas in time too.

“The key message is that drink spiking in Cowdenbeath will not be tolerated.”

Full list of Fife pubs where anti-spiking kits now stocked

The testing kits are now available in the following venues:

Cowdenbeath

  • The Cross Guns
  • Partners Bar and Nightclub
  • The Beath Inn
  • Shorty’s Social Club
  • Wee Jimmies
  • The Junction Bar
  • The Glen Tavern
  • The New Woodside Hotel

Lochgelly

  • West End Bar
  • Shardys
  • Minto Lounge
  • Torleys

Kelty

  • The Kings

Ballingry

  • The Craigie Bar

Cardenden

  • The Railway Tavern
  • The Queens Hotel
  • Village Inn

Venues can contact My Cowdenbeath if they are interested in stocking the kits.

Conversation