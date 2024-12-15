Man and woman charged with obstructing police after Dunfermline vehicle stop

Two people have been charged with obstructing police after a vehicle was stopped in Dunfermline.

Officers cordoned off part of Campbell Street on Saturday afternoon after stopping a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation.

Another man has also been charged in connection with the incident.

The nature of the ongoing probe has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle on Campbell Street, Dunfermline as part of an ongoing inquiry.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

“A 62-year-old man was also arrested and charged in connection with obstructing officers and is due to appear in court at a later date.

“A 53-year-old woman was also charged in connection with obstructing officers and is due to appear in court at a later date.”