Man and woman charged with obstructing police after Dunfermline vehicle stop

Another man has also been charged in connection with the incident.

By James Simpson
Campbell Street, Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Campbell Street, Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

Two people have been charged with obstructing police after a vehicle was stopped in Dunfermline.

Officers cordoned off part of Campbell Street on Saturday afternoon after stopping a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation.

Another man has also been charged in connection with the incident.

The nature of the ongoing probe has not been confirmed.

Three people charged after Dunfermline vehicle stop

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle on Campbell Street, Dunfermline as part of an ongoing inquiry.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

“A 62-year-old man was also arrested and charged in connection with obstructing officers and is due to appear in court at a later date.

“A 53-year-old woman was also charged in connection with obstructing officers and is due to appear in court at a later date.”

