Unique former Angus schoolhouse built using earth put up for sale

A unique former Angus schoolhouse built using earth has been put up for sale.

The Old Schoolhouse in Logie, north of Montrose, is said to be “one of the best preserved vernacular earth-built structures in Scotland”.

The building was erected in the mid-19th century to service the growing population of mill workers in the area.

A lack of workable stone in the area meant that tradition was to work with clay mixed with aggregate and straw to form walls.

Later used by a church group, the Old Schoolhouse was purchased by the National Trust for Scotland in 2005.

It was then repaired and converted into a one-bedroom home by Historic Scotland and Angus Council.

A-listed former Angus schoolhouse converted into one-bedroom home

The house is arranged over one floor and offers an open-plan living space.

The room has deep red lime washed walls, wood flooring and light grey painted wood panelling.

There are eight windows with original panes of glass and an open fireplace.

The kitchen area is fitted with a range of custom-built base and wall units with solid wood surfaces.

There is also a WC and utility room.

The double bedroom is generous in size and has wood flooring and an en-suite bathroom.

It also has an original stove fire with a black stone hearth and wood mantle.

The ruins of the old village manse are still visible from the property.

In its original form, the schoolhouse had a large classroom space, and two small rooms for the schoolmaster’s use.

By the early 1900s, the building had become a Sunday school.

In 1929 it was acquired by the United Free Church to serve as a place for worship, with the installation of an entry porch and a cast iron bell.

The final church service was held in 1990 when the keys were returned to the Craigo Estate and the building abandoned.

The property was in a perilous state when neighbours later brought it to the attention of Historic Scotland.

It was immediately granted a category A listing, meaning its characteristics are protected.

The property is on the market with Galbraith for offers over £120,000.

The listing says the building was converted with an aim to “create a unique home which would both respect the property’s significance and provide modern levels of amenity and comfort”.