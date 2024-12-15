Unique former Angus schoolhouse built using earth put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unique former Angus schoolhouse built using earth put up for sale

The property is on the market for offers over £120,000.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Old Schoolhouse in Logie. Image: Galbraith
The Old Schoolhouse in Logie. Image: Galbraith

A unique former Angus schoolhouse built using earth has been put up for sale.

The Old Schoolhouse in Logie, north of Montrose, is said to be “one of the best preserved vernacular earth-built structures in Scotland”.

The building was erected in the mid-19th century to service the growing population of mill workers in the area.

The front of the former schoolhouse. Image: Galbraith
The building has also been used as a place of worship. Image: Galbraith
The schoolhouse. Image: Galbraith

A lack of workable stone in the area meant that tradition was to work with clay mixed with aggregate and straw to form walls.

Later used by a church group, the Old Schoolhouse was purchased by the National Trust for Scotland in 2005.

It was then repaired and converted into a one-bedroom home by Historic Scotland and Angus Council.

A-listed former Angus schoolhouse converted into one-bedroom home

The house is arranged over one floor and offers an open-plan living space.

The room has deep red lime washed walls, wood flooring and light grey painted wood panelling.

There are eight windows with original panes of glass and an open fireplace.

The kitchen area is fitted with a range of custom-built base and wall units with solid wood surfaces.

There is also a WC and utility room.

The entranceway. Image: Galbraith
There is an entrance hallway. Image: Galbraith
The home was purchased by the National Trust for Scotland in 2005. Image: Galbraith
The main living space. Image: Galbraith
There is a fitted kitchen. Image: Galbraith
The room has an open fire. Image: Galbraith
The kitchen is custom fitted. Image: Galbraith
The windows have original pains of glass. Image: Galbraith
Inside the old schoolhouse. Image: Galbraith
The WC off the main living space. Image: Galbraith

The double bedroom is generous in size and has wood flooring and an en-suite bathroom.

It also has an original stove fire with a black stone hearth and wood mantle.

The ruins of the old village manse are still visible from the property.

There is a original stove in the bedroom. Image: Galbraith
The double bedroom. Image: Galbraith
The ensuite also has an original stove. Image: Galbraith
The ensuite. Image: Galbraith

In its original form, the schoolhouse had a large classroom space, and two small rooms for the schoolmaster’s use.

By the early 1900s, the building had become a Sunday school.

In 1929 it was acquired by the United Free Church to serve as a place for worship, with the installation of an entry porch and a cast iron bell.

The final church service was held in 1990 when the keys were returned to the Craigo Estate and the building abandoned.

The church was acquired by the United Free Church in 1929. Image: Galbraith
The property is arranged over one floor. Image: Galbraith
The back of the schoolhouse. Image: Galbraith

The property was in a perilous state when neighbours later brought it to the attention of Historic Scotland.

It was immediately granted a category A listing, meaning its characteristics are protected.

The property is on the market with Galbraith for offers over £120,000.

The listing says the building was converted with an aim to “create a unique home which would both respect the property’s significance and provide modern levels of amenity and comfort”.

