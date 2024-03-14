Mystery tour a bonus for Malachi Fagan-Walcott as he goes into the unknown again with Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Mystery tour a bonus for Malachi Fagan-Walcott as he goes into the unknown again with Dunfermline

The on-loan former Spurs defender admits he knows nothing of opponents' reputations.

By Iain Collin
Malachi Fagan-Walcott walks down the side of the pitch with his hands in his pockets.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott has impressed since joining Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott insists it is ‘a bonus’ he arrived in Scottish football knowing nothing about the Championship’s strikers.

The former Spurs youngster admits his opponents have been unknown quantities in every game he has played since moving north on loan from Cardiff City in January.

The 22-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, believes that means he is unburdened by fears of past meetings or reputations.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott is full of smiles as he wheels away after scoring his first senior goal.
Dunfermline Athletic defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott wheels away after scoring his first senior goal in the draw with Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He is hopeful it is a freshness that works on Friday night as he tries to help the Pars snuff out the attacking threats of Dundee United’s ‘Premiership-quality’ trio of Tony Watt, Louis Moult and Alex Greive.

He said: “It is difficult for me because the gaffer will name players in the dressing room – but I won’t know who they are.

“So I just go into every game not thinking anything of it. I don’t know what they’ve done [in the past].

“That gives me a bonus because I don’t go into the game with a mindset of what I’m up against, not knowing how many goals they have scored in the Premiership.

“I feel like that helps me.

‘Positive vibe’

“But whoever they are we just have to defend as a unit; stick to what we know and what we do best. When we defend like a unit we keep a clean sheet.”

Fagan-Walcott will have a little more insight into Friday’s opponents, having made his Pars debut in the goalless stalemate between the teams in January.

Watt was replaced by Moult on that occasion, with Greive also being introduced to the fray after an hour as United struggled to break down Dunfermline.

The Fifers, currently just a point above Inverness Caley Thistle in second bottom, also earned a 1-1 draw on Tayside at the start of the season and suffered a dramatic late 2-1 defeat against the Tangerines in November.

Fagan-Walcott added: “There is a positive vibe around the dressing room about going into this game.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott climbs high to head the ball for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott has helped Dunfermline keep three clean sheets in his eight games so far. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Of what I remember it was tough but a good game up there. I think the boys played well and we defended well as a unit.

“I have a positive feeling about it.”

The optimism might have been greater had Dunfermline’s recent revival not been cut short by 2-0 defeats to Airdrie and rivals Raith Rovers last week.

However, the trip to Stark’s Park at the weekend did mark the return of skipper Kyle Benedictus for a third comeback of the campaign.

The influential 32-year-old completed his first 90 minutes in over six months due to an unwanted hat-trick of separate injuries.

‘Feel his presence’

But Fagan-Walcott has seen enough to suggest the former Dundee centre-half could be a key performer in the coming weeks as the Pars seek to avoid a relegation dogfight.

The Londoner said: “He [Benedictus] is different but similar to Hammy [Chris Hamilton] in the sense that they are both loud and commanding.

“You can feel his presence and you feel more safe with him behind you.

“He makes sure that you are concentrating all the time. It was good [against Raith], he commanded me around quite a bit.

“We strive to get clean sheets, that’s our main goal. It hurts when we concede but we can’t dwell on it too much and let it affect the next game.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray claps the travelling fans after the win over Partick Thistle.
'I don't care how we win' insists Ian Murray as Raith Rovers bid to…
Dundee United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner.
Dundee United on TV: How often have Tangerines been under Friday night lights –…
Dundee loanee Owen Beck. Image: Shutterstock
Owen Beck's Dundee absence explained after Liverpool loan star misses victory over Aberdeen
Dundee celebrate as they see off Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
5 Dundee talking points from dominant Aberdeen victory as fortunes change for east coast…
St Johnstone's Taylor Steven is making a big impression at Alloa.
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Steven is 'gallus', scoring goals and making improvements he will need at…
Declan Glass has struggled for game-time in recent months
Declan Glass' Dundee United absence addressed as Jim Goodwin outlines 'unfortunate' reality
Kyle Turner plays a low pass with his instep during Raith Rovers' win against Partick Thistle.
Kyle Turner believes win over Partick Thistle proves Raith Rovers 'won't go away' in…
Tony Docherty
VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to 'outstanding' victory over Aberdeen as he picks…
Craig Levein and Brendan Rodgers.
Craig Levein backs St Johnstone to shock Celtic as Perth boss dismisses title race…
Jim Goodwin saw Dundee United maintain their four-point lead at the summit of the Championship
Jim Goodwin backs Dundee United duo for Championship team of season nod