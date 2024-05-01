Dunfermline get good news on midfielder’s injury as James McPake makes match officials vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline get good news on midfielder’s injury as James McPake makes match officials vow

Pars youngster Ewan Otoo visited a specialist this week about his knee issue.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline manager James McPake celebrates with the supporters after victory over Morton.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline are breathing a sigh of relief after it was revealed Ewan Otoo does not require an operation on his knee injury.

The former Celtic youngster sustained damage to the posterolateral corner of his left knee in the recent 2-1 defeat to Airdrie.

It instantly ruled him out of the remainder of the season as the Pars fought to avoid finishing in the relegation play-off spot.

The 21-year-old then faced an anxious wait to find out the severity of the injury.

He underwent scans last week and the Fifers consulted with two specialists over the possibility of surgery.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. midfielder Ewan Otoo runs with the ball at his feet.
Ewan Otoo has been a key performer for Dunfermline this season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And both club and player have now received the welcome news that he does not need to go under the knife.

It means the midfielder, who had been virtually ever-present this term, will be back in time for pre-season training this summer.

“I’m happy to say we got good news from the consultant on Monday,” said manager James McPake, whose side can finish fifth in the Championship with a win over Ayr United on Friday.

“The injury is now settling down and we have been told Ewan doesn’t need an operation.

“He has been excellent for us this season and it’s great to know he’ll be back fit again to take part in pre-season training this summer.”

‘I don’t want to go down that route’

Meanwhile, McPake has vowed to use his touchline technology positively – and not to berate match officials.

Like many clubs during matches, the Pars have been utilising a monitor in the technical area that gives a delayed live feed of the action on the pitch.

However, the Dunfermline manager is eager not to be drawn into taking advantage of the screen when controversial decisions go against his side.

Instead, the Pars boss says it will inform his medical team on injuries, and him and his backroom staff on tactical tweaks during half-time team-talks.

“I think the right way to use it is for the medical department to see what has happened,” he explained. “So, the doctor sits with it.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake claps his teams from the dugout.
Dunfermline manager James McPake has the benefit of a monitor in the technical area. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

“I know a lot of teams sit and watch it. And, at times, we will ask a coach to go and look at something.

“But not so much with decisions, because I don’t want to go down that route of going up to a linesman or a referee and saying, ‘you got that wrong’.

“I don’t think that’s fair, and there’s enough of that in football. We’ve intentionally said we won’t use it to blame the officials.

“It is simply for us to look at and say, ‘is our shape okay? Where can we make the shape better, and where are the opposition hurting us?’.”

