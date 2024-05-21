Tony Docherty delighted ‘gut feeling’ about Dundee job paid off as he reveals early target for next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty delighted ‘gut feeling’ about Dundee job paid off as he reveals early target for next season

Thoughts for next season are already in the Dens boss's mind as his players head off for their summer break.

By Craig Cairns
Tony Docherty's first season as a manager has been a roaring success
Tony Docherty's first season as a manager has been a roaring success. Image: Shutterstock

The season may have only just ended but Tony Docherty is already eyeing qualification from next season’s League Cup group stage.

The Dundee boss had a “gut feeling” when deciding to make Dens Park his first job in management after decades in the game as a player, coach and assistant.

He was vindicated after leading the Dark Blues to a top-six finish on their return to the Premiership.

One area where the team did fall short came right at the start of the season during the League Cup group stage when Docherty was still piecing together his squad.

The draw for next season’s competition is at the end of this month and qualification to the knockout stages is an objective already “set in stone”.

‘Long way from Bonnyrigg Rose’

“I have not had time yet to fully reflect on this season, but I will,” said Docherty.

Tony Docherty thanks the Dundee fans after the final whistle against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty thanks the Dundee fans after the final whistle against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

“Talking about objectives for next year, I went into that League Cup and I had nowhere near a full squad assembled.

“We start the Premier Sports Cup on July 13 and there is an objective right away. We never qualified for the group stages last season so there is our first objective set in stone.

“That is the way we work here – we set objectives and we work towards them.

“We have experience and proof that we have done that this year and we will do it again next season.

“If you had seen us in the first game against Bonnyrigg Rose, we are a long way from that.

Zak Rudden scores for Dundee at Bonnyrigg Rose.
Tony Docherty’s first match as manager saw Dundee beat Bonnyrigg Rose 1-0 in the League Cup. Image: SNS.

“It has been a season of building but I would sum it up as being a season of real achievement and satisfaction in achieving that with a brilliant group of boys.

“There has been a real shoulder-to-the-wheel mentality that has allowed us to enjoy our success.

“There is no denying it that when I sat with you guys and everybody else at the start of the season, we were favourites to go down – absolute favourites.

“But personally, I used that as motivation. There were obstacles in front of me but again, I used that as motivation.”

Gut feeling on Dundee FC

Docherty’s decision to go his own way after years of success as an assistant to Derek McInnes was somewhat of a gamble.

He took over a Dundee side favourites for relegation and only a few players contracted for the season ahead.

Tony Docherty and John Nelms at Docherty’s unveiling as Dundee manager. Image: SNS

But the Dee boss somehow knew Dens Park would be a good fit.

“I always said when I took up the opportunity to take this job that it was a gut feeling,” said Docherty.

“And now I would trust my gut when you get those feelings about things like that.

“I am a year into management now and I have absolutely loved it. Being an assistant manager working under Derek . . . there was no real need but I followed my gut.

“Certainly with the conversations I had with Gordon [Strachan] as well, it seemed the right time.

“That’s the biggest thing I would take from that is to go with my gut.”

