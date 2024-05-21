Dundee, Perthshire and Stirling attractions win big at national awards

Attractions and venues in Dundee, Perthshire and Stirling have been named among the big winners at a national industry awards ceremony.

A total of 32 prizes were handed out at the Scottish Hospitality Awards on Monday night – with nine of them going to local venues.

RRS Discovery and Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee won in the Tourist Attraction and Outdoor Venue categories respectively.

Auchingarrich Wildlife Park in Perthshire and nearby Crieff Hydro were also big winners.

Meanwhile, Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Pitlochry claimed two awards, and Scotland’s Spa Hotel in the town also won Spa Hotel of the Year.

The Salutation Hotel in Perth was highly commended in the Hotel of the Year category – after coming top last year.

Action Adventure Activities in Stirling took the Best Day Out title, while the city’s Mamma Mia came top in the Restaurant category.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Hospitality Awards said: “We’re proud to once again get to showcase the remarkable talent and exceptional standards within Scotland’s vibrant hospitality industry.

“The people shortlisted for these awards have consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation, and dedication in their respective categories, setting the benchmark for quality and service within the Scottish hospitality industry.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”

Full list of Tayside and Stirling winners at Scottish Hospitality Awards 2024

Family Venue of the Year: Winner – Auchingarrich Wildlife Park (Comrie)

Best Day Out: Winner – Action Adventure Activities (Stirling)

Tourist Attraction of the Year: Winner – RRS Discovery (Dundee); Highly commended – V&A Dundee

Outdoor Venue of the Year: Winner – Camperdown Wildlife Centre (Dundee)

Boutique Hotel of the Year: Winner – Dunalastair Hotel Suites (Pitlochry); Highly commended – Victoria Square and The Orangery (Stirling)

Resort Hotel of the Year: Winner – Crieff Hydro Hotel; Highly commended – Fonab Castle Hotel (Pitlochry)

Romantic Hotel of the Year: Winner – Dunalastair Hotel Suites (Pitlochry)

Spa Hotel of the Year: Winner – Scotland's Spa Hotel (Pitlochry); Highly commended – Crieff Hydro Hotel

Restaurant of the Year: Winner – Mamma Mia Restaurant (Stirling)

Pub/Inn of the Year: Highly commended – The Inn at Kippen (Stirling)

City Hotel of the Year: Highly commended – Hotel Indigo (Dundee)

Hotel of the Year: Highly commended – The Salutation Hotel (Perth)

Bed and Breakfast of the Year: Highly commended – Victoria Square and The Orangery (Stirling)

Best Holiday Park: Highly commended – Callander Woods Holiday Park

It comes after Broughty Ferry bar Bruach was named Best Independent Bar in the east of Scotland at the Scottish Entertainment Awards last week.