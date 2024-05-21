Shamed Stirling councillor guilty of sex offence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Shamed Stirling councillor guilty of sex offence

Ewan Dillon Pled guilty to a charge this week, when he had been due to stand trial.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Ewan Dillon
Ewan Dillon pled guilty at Stirling Sheriff Court.

A Stirling Council councillor pled guilty to the sex offence of downloading indecent child material.

Ewan Dillon, the independent member for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, had been due to stand trial this week accused of “taking or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs” between October 2021 and September 2022 but offered a guilty plea.

He will be sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court in July.

He resigned as a councillor on Monday, the day he pled guilty.

Stirling Sheriff Court sign
Dillon pled guilty at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Dillon, 21, of Market Street, Stirling, was elected to office when he was just 19 in May 2022, as a Labour councillor.

He quit the party and became an independent in October 2022.

At a hearing in March, solicitor-advocate George Pollock, for Dillon, had said “the crux of the matter” for the trial would be how the images in question “ended up on the computer”.

Prior to quitting the Labour Party group on Stirling Council, former Dunblane High pupil Dillon had been vice-convener of the community planning and regeneration committee and the children and young people committee.

His profile page on the Stirling Council website has been removed.

Ewan Dillon
Ewan Dillon.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We note the outcome of yesterday’s court hearing and can confirm that Ewan Dillon resigned as a councillor on the same date.

“The notice of a by-election for Ward 3, Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, will be published in due course.”

The SNP group on the council said it is “horrified and saddened” by the situation and called for a review “to ensure something like this can never happen again”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

