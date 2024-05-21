Shamed Stirling councillor guilty of sex offence

A Stirling Council councillor pled guilty to the sex offence of downloading indecent child material.

Ewan Dillon, the independent member for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, had been due to stand trial this week accused of “taking or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs” between October 2021 and September 2022 but offered a guilty plea.

He will be sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court in July.

He resigned as a councillor on Monday, the day he pled guilty.

Dillon, 21, of Market Street, Stirling, was elected to office when he was just 19 in May 2022, as a Labour councillor.

He quit the party and became an independent in October 2022.

At a hearing in March, solicitor-advocate George Pollock, for Dillon, had said “the crux of the matter” for the trial would be how the images in question “ended up on the computer”.

Prior to quitting the Labour Party group on Stirling Council, former Dunblane High pupil Dillon had been vice-convener of the community planning and regeneration committee and the children and young people committee.

His profile page on the Stirling Council website has been removed.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We note the outcome of yesterday’s court hearing and can confirm that Ewan Dillon resigned as a councillor on the same date.

“The notice of a by-election for Ward 3, Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, will be published in due course.”

The SNP group on the council said it is “horrified and saddened” by the situation and called for a review “to ensure something like this can never happen again”.

