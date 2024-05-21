Man, 27, reported to prosecutors after Dundee Asda security guard attacked with bottle

A 27-year-old man has been reported to prosecutors after a security guard at a Dundee Asda supermarket was attacked with a glass bottle.

Police were called to Asda at Milton of Craigie shortly after 2am last Tuesday following reports of a “disturbance” at the supermarket.

A 20-year-old man – understood to be a security guard at the store – was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.

As a result, Asda has “temporarily” cut the store’s opening hours, saying “the safety of our colleagues is a top priority”.

In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15am on Tuesday May 14, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Milton of Craigie Road North, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 20-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“A 27-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal.”

Asda has confirmed the store will continue to close at midnight and reopen at 7am for the time being.