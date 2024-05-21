Dundee Man, 27, reported to prosecutors after Dundee Asda security guard attacked with bottle The city's only 24-hour supermarket has cut its hours after the incident. By Andrew Robson May 21 2024, 12:22pm May 21 2024, 12:22pm Share Man, 27, reported to prosecutors after Dundee Asda security guard attacked with bottle Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4986342/man-reported-dundee-asda-security-guard-attacked/ Copy Link Asda at Milton of Craigie in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson A 27-year-old man has been reported to prosecutors after a security guard at a Dundee Asda supermarket was attacked with a glass bottle. Police were called to Asda at Milton of Craigie shortly after 2am last Tuesday following reports of a “disturbance” at the supermarket. A 20-year-old man – understood to be a security guard at the store – was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution. As a result, Asda has “temporarily” cut the store’s opening hours, saying “the safety of our colleagues is a top priority”. Man, 27, reported after Asda security guard attack In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15am on Tuesday May 14, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Milton of Craigie Road North, Dundee. “Emergency services attended and a 20-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital. “A 27-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal.” Asda has confirmed the store will continue to close at midnight and reopen at 7am for the time being.