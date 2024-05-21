Dundee City Council to spend £500k on St John’s High School portable classrooms

Dundee City Council is looking to spend half-a-million pounds on installing additional portable classrooms at St John’s RC High School.

The local authority is planning to erect two modular units at the north west playground to enable work to be undertaken at the existing school building.

This includes creating more additional support areas and increasing social and dining space. Work is expected to carried out in the upcoming school terms.

St John’s RC High already has portable classrooms on the school campus, with the council having previously installed them to improve services for pupils with complex needs.

School already has portable classrooms

The latest proposed portacabins will each have two classrooms, as well as an entrance and cloakroom area, a staff base and toilet facilities.

Dundee City Council say additional pupil sanitary provision will also be provided.

The total value of the work is listed at £500,000 on an application lodged by the local authority.

A Dundee City Council Spokesperson said: “The proposed portacabins are required to enable adaptations to be undertaken within the existing building to deliver more bespoke additional support areas and to increase social and dining space.

“This work will be undertaken over the coming academic sessions.

“The current portacabins will remain with the new ones being installed in a different location adjacent to the school building.

“We anticipate the proposed portacabins will be in use from academic session 24/25 onwards.

“We are planning for additional pupil sanitary provision to be provided within the proposed portacabins.”