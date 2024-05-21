Dundee City Council to spend £500k on St John’s High School portable classrooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council to spend £500k on St John’s High School portable classrooms

The proposed portacabins will each have two classrooms, as well as an entrance and cloakroom area, a staff base and toilet facilities.

By Laura Devlin
St John's RC High School in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
St Johns High School.

Dundee City Council is looking to spend half-a-million pounds on installing additional portable classrooms at St John’s RC High School.

The local authority is planning to erect two modular units at the north west playground to enable work to be undertaken at the existing school building.

This includes creating more additional support areas and increasing social and dining space. Work is expected to carried out in the upcoming school terms.

St John’s RC High already has portable classrooms on the school campus, with the council having previously installed them to improve services for pupils with complex needs.

School already has portable classrooms

The latest proposed portacabins will each have two classrooms, as well as an entrance and cloakroom area, a staff base and toilet facilities.

Dundee City Council say additional pupil sanitary provision will also be provided.

The total value of the work is listed at £500,000 on an application lodged by the local authority.

St John’s High School already has portable classrooms. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee City Council Spokesperson said: “The proposed portacabins are required to enable adaptations to be undertaken within the existing building to deliver more bespoke additional support areas and to increase social and dining space.

“This work will be undertaken over the coming academic sessions.

“The current portacabins will remain with the new ones being installed in a different location adjacent to the school building.

“We anticipate the proposed portacabins will be in use from academic session 24/25 onwards.

“We are planning for additional pupil sanitary provision to be provided within the proposed portacabins.”

