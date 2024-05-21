‘Reports in Romania’ link Neil Lennon’s Rapid Bucharest with swoop for Dundee United star

Neil Lennon has reportedly lined up a double swoop on Scottish football by targeting Dundee United’s Ross Graham and Celtic defender Stephen Welsh as his first signings for Rapid Bucharest.

The former Hoops boss was unveiled as the manager of the Romanian club this week and will be given plenty of scope to use the transfer market to improve the club’s fortunes after finishing sixth this season.

And reports in Romania have already named the Scottish defensive duo as his first targets.

United stopper Graham is out of contract and would be available on a free. He has been in talks with United boss Jim Goodwin about signing a new deal at Tannadice.

Goodwin is currently in the thick of the job of shaping his team for their step up to the Premiership.

Craig Sibbald has already put pen to paper on a new contract at Tannadice, with more title-winning stars set to follow.

Meanwhile, Romania’s under-21s manager Daniel Pancu has already written off Lennon’s chances of being a success at Rapid Bucharest because of the size of the task.

Pancu said: “It’s an extraordinary coup for Rapid to bring in a coach of the standing of Neil Lennon.

“I am convinced that he is a very good coach, a coach who has also managed in the Champions League, he also has a victory against Barcelona, but under different conditions, with other players.

“I am sure he will aim for the title, but Rapid has no spine to the team now. The only way he could win the league would be if they spent a lot of money.”