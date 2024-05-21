‘Reports in Romania’ link Neil Lennon’s Rapid Bucharest with swoop for Dundee United star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

‘Reports in Romania’ link Neil Lennon’s Rapid Bucharest with swoop for Dundee United star

Ross Graham has reportedly been named in Romania as a target of new Rapid boss Lennon.

By Mark Walker
New Rapid Bucharest manager Neil Lennon (left) has been linked with a move for Dundee United's Ross Graham (right). Images: SNS
New Rapid Bucharest manager Neil Lennon (left) has been linked with a move for Dundee United's Ross Graham (right). Images: SNS

Neil Lennon has reportedly lined up a double swoop on Scottish football by targeting Dundee United’s Ross Graham and Celtic defender Stephen Welsh as his first signings for Rapid Bucharest.

The former Hoops boss was unveiled as the manager of the Romanian club this week and will be given plenty of scope to use the transfer market to improve the club’s fortunes after finishing sixth this season.

And reports in Romania have already named the Scottish defensive duo as his first targets.

Ross Graham gets his hands on the Championship trophy with Dundee United
Home-grown defender Ross Graham has been outstanding for the Tangerines in the latter weeks of the season. Image: SNS

United stopper Graham is out of contract and would be available on a free. He has been in talks with United boss Jim Goodwin about signing a new deal at Tannadice.

Goodwin is currently in the thick of the job of shaping his team for their step up to the Premiership.

Craig Sibbald has already put pen to paper on a new contract at Tannadice, with more title-winning stars set to follow.

Meanwhile, Romania’s under-21s manager Daniel Pancu has already written off Lennon’s chances of being a success at Rapid Bucharest because of the size of the task.

Neil Lennon. Image: PA.
Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has taken charge at Rapid Bucharest. Image: PA.

Pancu said: “It’s an extraordinary coup for Rapid to bring in a coach of the standing of Neil Lennon.

“I am convinced that he is a very good coach, a coach who has also managed in the Champions League, he also has a victory against Barcelona, but under different conditions, with other players.

“I am sure he will aim for the title, but Rapid has no spine to the team now. The only way he could win the league would be if they spent a lot of money.”

