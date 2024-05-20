LEE WILKIE: Summer signs are good for Dundee United after Craig Sibbald contract boost – with more to follow

So far, so good for Jim Goodwin and Dundee United this summer.

It may be quiet but they deserve a bit of quiet time after such a long, gruelling season.

As I wrote last week, it is important the Tangerines add real quality to their squad over the next couple of months.

But just as important as that is keeping your key men in place.

Craig Sibbald has already put pen to paper on a new deal and there are reports Louis Moult has agreed an extension, too.

I’d be surprised to see Kevin Holt leave as well.

While the latter two haven’t been confirmed, the signs are good.

It’s hard enough to sign players for the step up to the Premiership, never mind having to plug big holes in your existing squad.

It’s also good sign for prospective signings that good players want to stick around at the club.

I was also interested to read last week that Tony Watt made the biggest impact of any player in the Championship last year.

There were definite question marks over him at the start of the season after being out on loan.

But, to his credit, he’s made himself a major part of United’s title win.

Even if he doesn’t start every week, I expect he’ll be a key man again next season in the top flight.