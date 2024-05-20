LEE WILKIE: Summer signs are good for Dundee United after Craig Sibbald contract boost – with more to follow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Summer signs are good for Dundee United after Craig Sibbald contract boost – with more to follow

Keeping their top players could be just as important as recruiting well this summer for Jim Goodwin's side.

A delighted Craig Sibbald after making it 5-0 to Dundee United
Craig Sibbald enjoyed an outstanding season with Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

So far, so good for Jim Goodwin and Dundee United this summer.

It may be quiet but they deserve a bit of quiet time after such a long, gruelling season.

As I wrote last week, it is important the Tangerines add real quality to their squad over the next couple of months.

But just as important as that is keeping your key men in place.

Craig Sibbald has already put pen to paper on a new deal and there are reports Louis Moult has agreed an extension, too.

Dundee United's Louis Moult bites in to his Championship medal
Louis Moult, pictured, ended the season as United’s top scorer and claimed his first senior medal. Image: SNS

I’d be surprised to see Kevin Holt leave as well.

While the latter two haven’t been confirmed, the signs are good.

It’s hard enough to sign players for the step up to the Premiership, never mind having to plug big holes in your existing squad.

It’s also good sign for prospective signings that good players want to stick around at the club.

I was also interested to read last week that Tony Watt made the biggest impact of any player in the Championship last year.

Sealed with a kiss: Dundee United's prolific strike-pair Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult
Sealed with a kiss: Dundee United’s prolific strike-pair Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult. Image: SNS

There were definite question marks over him at the start of the season after being out on loan.

But, to his credit, he’s made himself a major part of United’s title win.

Even if he doesn’t start every week, I expect he’ll be a key man again next season in the top flight.

