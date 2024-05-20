4 St Johnstone talking points as Dimitar Mitov gets his Alan Main moment and Perth club exorcise Lanarkshire ghosts

St Johnstone will be a Premiership club for a 16th season in a row.

It summed up a long, gruelling slog for players and supporters that their battle to stay up went all the way to the end of their own final league game – and then one that was being played elsewhere.

Those few minutes between Colin Steven blowing his whistle at Fir Park and Chris Graham doing the same in Dingwall were a form of sporting torture – all the more so because of Motherwell fans glorying in a bit of fake news.

That won’t be forgotten if the shoe is ever on the other foot!

Courier Sport picks out four talking points from a dramatic last day.

Lucky moments but not a lucky conclusion

When titles, European places, relegations and play-off spots are determined by small margins, every team can point to ‘if onlys’ and moments of misfortune.

After all the VAR injustices they suffered over the course of the season, St Johnstone were due an afternoon when things went their way – both at Fir Park and Victoria Park.

That didn’t turn out to be anything to do with referees.

It was woodwork.

A Blair Spittal shot midway through the second half that struck the post and came back into the arms of Dimitar Mitov was pivotal.

So too was County centre-half, Will Nightingale directing a header on to the post in injury-time.

But don’t put this down as a lucky Saints win.

They deserved their victory.

And, on a day when County had control of their own destiny yet failed to beat 10 men, Saints also deserved to finish 10th.

Mitov gets his folklore save

Don’t even think about labelling the defining moment of this contest – and survival Sunday – as lucky.

For Theo Bair’s penalty, Mitov had clearly done his homework.

But, even though Bair has a preferred side, the Canadian international still struck his shot well, kept it low and close to the post.

This was a magnificent penalty save.

Without a goalkeeper of Mitov’s class, Saints would be contemplating a play-off against Raith Rovers or might even have been relegated automatically.

His consistent excellence merited a save that will stick in fans’ minds forever – an Alan Main against Dundee folklore-type stop.

Even if he gets bought this summer, Mitov will go down as one of the best single campaign performers St Johnstone have ever had. Possibly even the best.

Hopefully he’ll be around for a while longer, though.

The difference makers

Nobody let Saints down on Sunday.

A good team selection, the correct tactics, strong minds, strong nerve, defending the penalty box with bravery and commitment and taking their chances.

All of the above were needed to earn, and hold on to, a lead against Motherwell for the first time in four attempts this season.

Mitov, the two centre-backs, Drey Wright, Graham Carey, Nicky Clark and Adama Sidibeh elevated this performance to the level the occasion demanded, however.

Ryan McGowan and Liam Gordon emerged from Livingston onwards as the strongest centre-half combination at Levein’s disposal and if this turns out to be the last time they play together, what a way for the partnership to end.

The double block to deny Bair and Lennon Miller was the definition of heroic, body on the line defending.

Carey’s left foot provided two assists – the first of which was sublime.

Clark came up with a goal which vindicated his manager’s faith and the strategy of playing the long game with his fitness.

Sidibeh scored five goals in eight games and is the template for what Levein will hope to do in the summer transfer market.

And Wright’s return came in the nick of time.

Having someone who could carry the ball on the right hand side was the single most significant strategic change in Levein’s team over the last few weeks.

Cuptie’s wise words

In an interview with Courier Sport, looking back on Saints’ 2014 Scottish Cup final triumph, Dave Mackay dismissed the idea that the whole ‘May 17’ thing meant their victory at Celtic Park was written in the stars.

“I never bought into that stuff,” he said.

Nothing is fated in football.

Sunday was evidence of that.

On three occasions, St Johnstone teams have been relegated at Fir Park – under Alex Rennie, Paul Sturrock and Billy Stark.

Add into the mix the 2007 misery at Hamilton and fans with long memories were dreading another Lanarkshire dose.

It was with that promotion heartbreak in mind, they waited for the final County v Aberdeen score to be confirmed.

Would Simon Murray be the new Dingwall James Grady?

He wasn’t, nor was anybody else in dark blue.

Ghosts from the past were exorcised on what turned from a tortuous to a joyous afternoon.