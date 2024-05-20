Next eyes Stack Retail Park move as application lodged for empty Dundee unit

Retail giant Next looks set to open at The Stack Retail Park in Dundee as plans are submitted to the local authority.

An application seeking permission to erect signage on the front of the former Home Bargains unit at the leisure park was lodged with Dundee City Council last week.

The unit, which is next to Aldi, has been empty since Home Bargains moved into a larger premises built on the site of the former Odeon cinema last December.

A separate application for planning permission for the associated external alterations has also been lodged with the local authority.

In a supporting statement submitted with the application, it was detailed the proposed works are required to “facilitate the occupation of the unit by retailer Next”.

Next already has three outlets in Dundee – clothing stores in the Overgate Shopping Centre and the Gallagher Retail Park and a home and garden store at the Kingsway.

The Gallagher Retail Park outlet is adjacent to the new Marks and Spencer store, which is due to open later this year.

It’s unclear if any of existing Next stores in Dundee will shut and relocate to the proposed Stark Retail Park outlet.

Council legal wrangle

Next was previously embroiled in a legal wrangle with Dundee City Council in 2016 after the local authority rejected plans for a home and garden store at Kingsway West.

The retailer accused them of “being closed for business” after councillors knocked back the plans for a second time.

The rejection was due to a policy which limits the sale of items such as clothing at out-of-town retail parks in order to protect the city centre.

Next subsequently appealed to the Scottish Government, who overturned the decision and gave the store the green light.

However, as part of the agreement the retailer is not allowed to sell clothes or shoes at the outlet.

Next has been approached for comment.