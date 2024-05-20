Next eyes Stack Retail Park move as application lodged for empty Dundee unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next eyes Stack Retail Park move as application lodged for empty Dundee unit

The retail giant is looking to open in the former Home Bargains unit at the Lochee site.

By Laura Devlin
Next are looking to move into the former Home Bargains unit. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Next are looking to move into the former Home Bargains unit. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Retail giant Next looks set to open at The Stack Retail Park in Dundee as plans are submitted to the local authority.

An application seeking permission to erect signage on the front of the former Home Bargains unit at the leisure park was lodged with Dundee City Council last week.

The unit, which is next to Aldi, has been empty since Home Bargains moved into a larger premises built on the site of the former Odeon cinema last December.

A separate application for planning permission for the associated external alterations has also been lodged with the local authority.

In a supporting statement submitted with the application, it was detailed the proposed works are required to “facilitate the occupation of the unit by retailer Next”.

The new Home Bargains opening at The Stack Retail Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Next already has three outlets in Dundee – clothing stores in the Overgate Shopping Centre and the Gallagher Retail Park and a home and garden store at the Kingsway.

The Gallagher Retail Park outlet is adjacent to the new Marks and Spencer store, which is due to open later this year.

It’s unclear if any of existing Next stores in Dundee will shut and relocate to the proposed Stark Retail Park outlet.

Council legal wrangle

Next was previously embroiled in a legal wrangle with Dundee City Council in 2016 after the local authority rejected plans for a home and garden store at Kingsway West.

The retailer accused them of “being closed for business” after councillors knocked back the plans for a second time.

The rejection was due to a policy which limits the sale of items such as clothing at out-of-town retail parks in order to protect the city centre.

Shoppers queuing for a previous sale at the Next in the Gallacher Retail Park, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Next subsequently appealed to the Scottish Government, who overturned the decision and gave the store the green light.

However, as part of the agreement the retailer is not allowed to sell clothes or shoes at the outlet.

Next has been approached for comment.

