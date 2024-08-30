Dundee rapist faces lengthy prison term and life on sex offenders register

A rapist from Dundee has been told to expect a lengthy jail term after subjecting a former partner to months of violent terror.

Gary Ironside was convicted by a jury of leaving the woman permanently disfigured and sexually attacking her at addresses in the city in 2022.

Ironside committed his vile crimes just six months after being released from a previous prison sentence.

He is now facing life on the sex offenders register.

The 29-year-old brute was hit with a four-and-a-half year prison term in 2015 for attacking a 74-year-old man in his own home.

Ironside also has other convictions on indictment for assault and robbery and domestic attacks.

After he was found guilty at the High Court in Dundee this week, judge Lord Scott told Ironside: “I consider that you may well pose a risk of serious harm to the public.

“You have three indictment convictions for violence for which you have had sentences of various lengths.

“Your conviction in 2018 had domestic aggravations involved.

“The sentence I impose will be a lengthy custodial sentence. It may well also be an extended sentence.”

Campaign of terror

The jury found Ironside guilty by a majority of engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman at four different addresses in the city.

Ironside shouted, swore, threatened her with violence and repeatedly approached her while subject to bail conditions designed to keep them apart.

He placed his hand over the woman’s mouth and prevented her from leaving her home. He also refused to leave her address.

The court heard how Ironside damaged household property and barricaded her front door to prevent her from leaving.

She was instructed to undress by Ironside, had her mobile phone damaged and was “humiliated” by the thug, who accused her of infidelity.

Ironside demanded the woman drink alcohol with him and prevented her from going to sleep by pushing her on the body.

He was further convicted of biting her on the body, repeatedly punching and striking her on the head and body to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Ironside also touched the woman indecently and raped her during the same time period.

The HMP Grampian prisoner was also found guilty by a unanimous verdict of making violent threats towards a separate woman in 2022.

Indefinite registration as sex offender

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin opted to reserve mitigation until a social work report had been prepared.

Ironside, who bowed his head as the verdict was delivered, was subject to an unexpired portion of a previous sentence at the time of the offence.

Lord Scott added: “I consider there is a significant sexual element to this, albeit this charge is under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act.

“You can take it that you will be subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register indefinitely.”

Ironside will be sentenced next month at the High Court in Edinburgh.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.