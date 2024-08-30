Dundee rapist faces lengthy prison term and life on sex offenders register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee rapist faces lengthy prison term and life on sex offenders register

Gary Ironside was convicted after a high court trial in Dundee.

By Ciaran Shanks
Gary Ironside
Gary Ironside after a previous court appearance in Dundee.

A rapist from Dundee has been told to expect a lengthy jail term after subjecting a former partner to months of violent terror.

Gary Ironside was convicted by a jury of leaving the woman permanently disfigured and sexually attacking her at addresses in the city in 2022.

Ironside committed his vile crimes just six months after being released from a previous prison sentence.

He is now facing life on the sex offenders register.

The 29-year-old brute was hit with a four-and-a-half year prison term in 2015 for attacking a 74-year-old man in his own home.

Ironside also has other convictions on indictment for assault and robbery and domestic attacks.

After he was found guilty at the High Court in Dundee this week, judge Lord Scott told Ironside: “I consider that you may well pose a risk of serious harm to the public.

“You have three indictment convictions for violence for which you have had sentences of various lengths.

“Your conviction in 2018 had domestic aggravations involved.

“The sentence I impose will be a lengthy custodial sentence. It may well also be an extended sentence.”

Campaign of terror

The jury found Ironside guilty by a majority of engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman at four different addresses in the city.

Ironside shouted, swore, threatened her with violence and repeatedly approached her while subject to bail conditions designed to keep them apart.

He placed his hand over the woman’s mouth and prevented her from leaving her home. He also refused to leave her address.

The court heard how Ironside damaged household property and barricaded her front door to prevent her from leaving.

Gary Ironside in cuffs
Gary Ironside is led to prison in 2015.

She was instructed to undress by Ironside, had her mobile phone damaged and was “humiliated” by the thug, who accused her of infidelity.

Ironside demanded the woman drink alcohol with him and prevented her from going to sleep by pushing her on the body.

He was further convicted of biting her on the body, repeatedly punching and striking her on the head and body to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Ironside also touched the woman indecently and raped her during the same time period.

The HMP Grampian prisoner was also found guilty by a unanimous verdict of making violent threats towards a separate woman in 2022.

Indefinite registration as sex offender

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin opted to reserve mitigation until a social work report had been prepared.

Ironside, who bowed his head as the verdict was delivered, was subject to an unexpired portion of a previous sentence at the time of the offence.

Lord Scott added: “I consider there is a significant sexual element to this, albeit this charge is under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act.

“You can take it that you will be subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register indefinitely.”

Ironside will be sentenced next month at the High Court in Edinburgh.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Katie Reid
Dangerous driver fled on foot after high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Court punch and false claim
Robi MacBain
Maximum unpaid work for Dundee man for child cruelty
Kodeh MacIntyre
Stirling sheriff 'lost count' of head kicks during life-endangering assault
Police on Lorne Street
Dundee cannabis farmers jailed after £2.3m setup busted
Former Kitty's nightclub, Kirkcaldy
Teenagers admit torching former Kitty's nightclub building in Kirkcaldy
Gavin Morrison
Fife flasher found guilty of 'serious and depraved' crimes spanning seven years
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Snapchat sting and prison contraband
Sean Orman
'Struggling' Trainspotting star killer caught with contraband at Perth Prison for FIFTH time
Glasgow High Court
Controlling rapist said he attacked women in Fife because he 'had to get his…