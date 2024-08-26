First look inside new Inveralmond fitness studio in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside new Inveralmond fitness studio in Perth

The fitness studio at the former Batleys cash and carry site opened its doors on Saturday.

Owners Nic Crossley and Ben Finch.
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster

A new fitness studio at Perth’s Inveralmond Industrial Estate opened its doors this weekend.

Perth Fitness Studios, run by couple Ben Finch and Nic Crossley, hosted its grand opening on Saturday at the former Batleys cash and carry site.

It is hoped the fitness studio will give the couple, and other instructors in the city, space to host a range of fitness classes.

Ben told The Courier: “It’s very exciting for us, it’s been a long time coming as we first started looking for a space 12 months ago.

Ben Finch hosting a class.
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A look at the studio.
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Nic Crosslet hosting a Rockbox session
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Once we got the keys it was an empty space that needed to be divided into different rooms.

“That’s so we can make them usable for a fitness studio.

“There have been a lot of weekends and evenings spent on renovating the place and my dad has been helping out with plumbing and joinery too.

“The transformation has been substantial.”

New Perth fitness studio a ‘space for everyone’

Speaking previously to The Courier, Ben admitted it was tricky finding the right sort of space for the business in Perth city centre and there was a gap in the market.

He aims for his space to be “open for everyone” and offer a range of classes for all ages.

Ben added: “We are open to everyone and it’s purely a fitness space rather than a gym.

“There will be open spaces for classes like meta fit training and boogie bounce.

Signage inside the studio.
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Nic Crossley and daughter Quinn training
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A punching bag at the studio.
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A sign for studio two.
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Signage outside the studio.
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We will also have some kid activities for youngsters aged two and up.

“We’ve tried to keep the place clean, fresh and neutral and we’ve left it rugged as it’s a former warehouse.

“We want it to be a community space where fitness instructors can all help each other out.”

Classes can be booked on the Perth Fitness Studios website.

Conversation