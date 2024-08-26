First look inside new Inveralmond fitness studio in Perth

A new fitness studio at Perth’s Inveralmond Industrial Estate opened its doors this weekend.

Perth Fitness Studios, run by couple Ben Finch and Nic Crossley, hosted its grand opening on Saturday at the former Batleys cash and carry site.

It is hoped the fitness studio will give the couple, and other instructors in the city, space to host a range of fitness classes.

Ben told The Courier: “It’s very exciting for us, it’s been a long time coming as we first started looking for a space 12 months ago.

“Once we got the keys it was an empty space that needed to be divided into different rooms.

“That’s so we can make them usable for a fitness studio.

“There have been a lot of weekends and evenings spent on renovating the place and my dad has been helping out with plumbing and joinery too.

“The transformation has been substantial.”

New Perth fitness studio a ‘space for everyone’

Speaking previously to The Courier, Ben admitted it was tricky finding the right sort of space for the business in Perth city centre and there was a gap in the market.

He aims for his space to be “open for everyone” and offer a range of classes for all ages.

Ben added: “We are open to everyone and it’s purely a fitness space rather than a gym.

“There will be open spaces for classes like meta fit training and boogie bounce.

“We will also have some kid activities for youngsters aged two and up.

“We’ve tried to keep the place clean, fresh and neutral and we’ve left it rugged as it’s a former warehouse.

“We want it to be a community space where fitness instructors can all help each other out.”

Classes can be booked on the Perth Fitness Studios website.