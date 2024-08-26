Car overturns on Perthshire road as driver accused of having no licence or insurance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Car overturns on Perthshire road as driver accused of having no licence or insurance

Emergency services were called to the A923 between Dundee and Coupar Angus on Sunday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The car in a ditch on the A923 near Pitcur. Image: Road Policing Scotland/X
The car in a ditch on the A923 near Pitcur. Image: Road Policing Scotland/X

A car has overturned on a Perthshire road and landed in a ditch.

Police were called to the A923 near Pitcur – close to the border with Angus – at around 6pm on Sunday.

Photos shared by officers on X showed the car upside down in a ditch at the side of the road, between Dundee and Coupar Angus.

The driver escaped uninjured.

However, Road Policing Scotland’s post said he was accused of driving without insurance or a licence, and without having permission to have the car.

car crash A923
The car in the ditch. Image: Road Policing Scotland/X

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for more information.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call to attend a one-vehicle crash on the A923 near Newtyle at 6.02pm on Sunday.

“We sent two appliances from Blairgowrie.

“The crews found there were no casualties and made the scene safe.”

