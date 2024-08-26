Car overturns on Perthshire road as driver accused of having no licence or insurance

A car has overturned on a Perthshire road and landed in a ditch.

Police were called to the A923 near Pitcur – close to the border with Angus – at around 6pm on Sunday.

Photos shared by officers on X showed the car upside down in a ditch at the side of the road, between Dundee and Coupar Angus.

The driver escaped uninjured.

However, Road Policing Scotland’s post said he was accused of driving without insurance or a licence, and without having permission to have the car.

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for more information.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call to attend a one-vehicle crash on the A923 near Newtyle at 6.02pm on Sunday.

“We sent two appliances from Blairgowrie.

“The crews found there were no casualties and made the scene safe.”