Fife dealer caught with thousands of street valium pills is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife dealer caught with thousands of street valium pills is jailed

Andrew Caldow was imprisoned, while his co-accused Gareth Inglis was given a community sentence.

By Jamie McKenzie
Andrew Caldow and Gareth Inglis
Andrew Caldow (left) was imprisoned, while his co-accused Gareth Inglis (right) was given a community sentence.

A Fife drug dealer caught with more than 7,000 street valium tablets has been jailed for 14 months.

Andrew Caldow has four previous convictions for crimes relating to drug supply, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

He appeared in the dock for sentencing alongside accomplice Gareth Inglis, after the pair pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of etizolam at an address in Dundonald Park, Cardenden, on October 30 2020.

Class C etizolam is becoming a common alternative to prescription diazepam but is commonly 10 times stronger and dangerous if misused.

Inglis, who has no similar previous convictions, was given a four-and-a-half month curfew order and offender supervision for a year.

Sentencing, Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “In this community this particular drug, etizolam, is a blight on society”.

The sheriff highlighted Caldow did not appear willing to embrace offender supervision and said the sentence imposed must be a deterrent for a crime which causes untold damage to communities.

Personal drugs and cash from bookies

The court heard previously Caldow, 39, of Loanhead Avenue in Lochore, was then living at the Dundonald Park address and Inglis was an associate.

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson said police searched the property and tubs containing blue etizolam tablets were discovered in the sofa by police dogs.

The fiscal said a total of 7,178 etizolam tablets were found with a potential street value of £1,600.

£2,280 in cash was recovered from a living room sofa and a mobile phone belonging to Caldow contained messages indicating drug deals.

Caldow initially denied supplying drugs and said the tablets belonged to him for personal use.

He claimed some of the cash was borrowed money and some won at the bookies.

Challenged about the quantity of cash despite being on benefits, he said: “Because I don’t spend a lot”.

Dealing to fund own habits

Inglis’ DNA was found on the knot of a bag and Caldow’s on some scales, the court heard.

Fingerprints from 36-year-old Inglis, of Ballingry Road, Ballingry, were found on items including a book with notations and a ticklist.

Lawyers for both accused said they had turned to dealing to fund their own habits.

Another etizolam dealer in an unconnected case, John Healy, who was caught with 61,000 pills after a police raid, was also due to be sentenced this week but the court heard he has been admitted to hospital.

At an earlier hearing, Healy pled guilty to being concerned in supply of the drugs at his home in Dunfermline‘s Bleachfield Court on November 4 2022.

His sentencing was further deferred until September 2.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The level crossing at Kingseat Road, Dunfermline
Disqualified driver woken by police after falling asleep at Fife level crossing 'waiting for…
Thilina Rajapathira, Moncur Crescent
Drink-drive carer flipped car on Dundee street
Laura Taylor
Motorist admits causing Perthshire crash that 'propelled' cyclist, 64, into the air
Zlatan Zlatanov
Perth delivery driver with BB gun triggered armed police response
Danny Moffat
Hip-swinging Fife bar top flasher told 'hang your head' for 'disgraceful display'
Luke Pirie
Dundee child killer given unpaid work for flouting driving ban
Police breathalyser
Waste worker jailed for defying driving ban in Arbroath to rack up fourth drink-related…
Darren Barr
Misinformed Tayside man stormed into school to demand justice for sex attack pupil
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Hot blood' and high risk breach
James Demarco
Murderer who escaped Perth hospital and fled to graveyard was due for parole hearing…