Fife 31 great pictures of Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon as hundreds of runners take part The half marathon is part of Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival. Every half marathon needs a hero -Captain Tail Runner brings up the rear. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender August 26 2024, 9:50am August 26 2024, 9:50am Hundreds of runners got on their marks on Sunday for the 2024 Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon. One of the biggest sporting events in Fife, the route takes in Beveridge, Dunnikier and Ravenscraig parks as well as a number of well-known landmarks. And locals were out in force, lending their support to participants. This year's winner was Liam Hutson, of Fife Runners. Meanwhile, dozens of youngsters also got in on the act during the family fun run round Beveridge Park. Family fun run followed Kirkcaldy half marathon The event has become a popular fixture during the festival's five years in Kirkcaldy. The half marathon and fun run are part of the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, which also included a trail race through Dunnikier Park on Saturday. Our photographer Kenny Smith went along to capture some of Sunday's action. And they're off. The 2024 Kirkcaldy half marathon gets under way. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Fife Provost Jim Leishman gets the 2024 Kirkcaldy half marathon under way. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Beveridge Park was a sea of colour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Happy faces near the starting line. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Smiles for the camera from competitors. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Families lined the route to support loved ones competing in the 2024 Kirkcaldy half marathon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Liam Hutson leads the way early on. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Crowds cheer the runners. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Still plenty of smiles near the start of the 13-mile route. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Young ones waiting patiently. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A big wave for the camera. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Leading the pack. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson In the pink. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Enjoying the 2024 Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A serious competitor. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Lots of fun at Kirkcaldy half marathon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Running with a spring in their step. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Members of Leven Las Vegas Running club all ready and raring to go. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The streets of Kirkcaldy were filled with runners for the 2024 half marathon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Kirkcaldy Wizards raising money for the local Food Bank. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Liam Hutson ofFife Runners crosses the line in first place. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Liam proudly shows off his winner's medal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Youngsters line up for the start of the family fun run. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Here they go – the younger generation show off their skills. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Run, run as fast as you can. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A happy competitor smiles for the camera. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Who's going to win? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson That's the way to travel! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Showing support for the wee ones. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Who says you never see a happy runner? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
