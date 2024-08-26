31 great pictures of Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon as hundreds of runners take part

Hundreds of runners got on their marks on Sunday for the 2024 Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon.

One of the biggest sporting events in Fife, the route takes in Beveridge, Dunnikier and Ravenscraig parks as well as a number of well-known landmarks.

And locals were out in force, lending their support to participants.

This year’s winner was Liam Hutson, of Fife Runners.

Meanwhile, dozens of youngsters also got in on the act during the family fun run round Beveridge Park.

Family fun run followed Kirkcaldy half marathon

The event has become a popular fixture during the festival’s five years in Kirkcaldy.

The half marathon and fun run are part of the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, which also included a trail race through Dunnikier Park on Saturday.

Our photographer Kenny Smith went along to capture some of Sunday’s action.