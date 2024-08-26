31 great pictures of Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon as hundreds of runners take part

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

31 great pictures of Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon as hundreds of runners take part

The half marathon is part of Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival.

Every half marathon needs a hero -Captain Tail Runner brings up the rear.
Every half marathon needs a hero -Captain Tail Runner brings up the rear. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Hundreds of runners got on their marks on Sunday for the 2024 Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon.

One of the biggest sporting events in Fife, the route takes in Beveridge, Dunnikier and Ravenscraig parks as well as a number of well-known landmarks.

And locals were out in force, lending their support to participants.

This year’s winner was Liam Hutson, of Fife Runners.

Meanwhile, dozens of youngsters also got in on the act during the family fun run round Beveridge Park.

Family fun run followed Kirkcaldy half marathon

The event has become a popular fixture during the festival’s five years in Kirkcaldy.

The half marathon and fun run are part of the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, which also included a trail race through Dunnikier Park on Saturday.

Our photographer Kenny Smith went along to capture some of Sunday’s action.

And they're off. the 2024 Kirkcaldy half marathon gets under way
And they’re off. The 2024 Kirkcaldy half marathon gets under way. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife Provost Jim Leishman gets the 2024 Kirkcaldy half marathon under way
Fife Provost Jim Leishman gets the 2024 Kirkcaldy half marathon under way. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Beveridge Park was a sea of colour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Happy faces near the starting line. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The 2024 Kirkcaldy half marathon gets under way
Smiles for the camera from competitors. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Families lined the route to support loved ones competing in the 2024 Kirkcaldy half marathon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Liam Hutson leads the way early on. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crowds cheer the runners. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Still plenty of smiles near the start of the 13-mile route. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Young ones waiting patiently. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
2024 Kirkcaldy half marathon
A big wave for the camera. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Leading the pack at the 2024 Kirkcaldy half marathon
Leading the pack. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
In the pink. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Enjoying Kirkcaldy half marathon 2024
Enjoying the 2024 Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A serious competitor. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lots of fun at Kirkcaldy half marathon
Lots of fun at Kirkcaldy half marathon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Running with a spring in their step at the 2024 Kirkcaldy half marathon
Running with a spring in their step. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Members of Leven Las Vegas Running club all ready and raring to go. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The streets of Kirkcaldy were filled with runners for the 2024 half marathon.
The streets of Kirkcaldy were filled with runners for the 2024 half marathon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy Wizards raising money for the local Food Bank. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Liam Hutson ofFife Runners crosses the line in first place. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2024 winner Liam Rutson
Liam proudly shows off his winner’s medal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Youngsters line up for the start of the family fun run. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Here they go – the younger generation show off their skills. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Run, run as fast as you can. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A happy competitor smiles for the camera. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Who’s going to win? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
That’s the way to travel! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Showing support for the wee ones. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Who says you never see a happy runner? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

More from Fife

Superyacht Elysian with Tentsmuir Forest in the background. Image: Paul Reid
Liverpool FC owner’s £66 million superyacht spotted off Broughty Ferry
The level crossing at Kingseat Road, Dunfermline
Disqualified driver woken by police after falling asleep at Fife level crossing 'waiting for…
Andrew Caldow and Gareth Inglis
Fife dealer caught with thousands of street valium pills is jailed
Main Street, Strathkinness.
4 people taken to hospital after north-east Fife crash as police helicopter called to…
Danny Moffat
Hip-swinging Fife bar top flasher told 'hang your head' for 'disgraceful display'
Anstruther lifeboat,
Two people rescued after being cut off by tide in Elie
Woman, 85, dies after crash on A909 near Burntisland.
Woman, 85, dies 8 days after Burntisland crash
Police and paramedics at Kirkcaldy Promenade after crash
Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike in Kirkcaldy
Rosemary Liewald was allegedly attacked by a youth on a motorcycle.
Boy, 15, charged after 'attack' on Fife councillor
4
Main Street, Strathkinness.
Police close Fife road after two-car crash in Strathkinness

Conversation