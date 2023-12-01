EXCLUSIVE: First look at Scotland’s biggest Home Bargains opening in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Scotland’s biggest Home Bargains opening in Dundee

The outlet at The Stack Retail Park opens on Saturday.

By Andrew Robson
The new Home Bargains opening at The Stack Retail Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The new Home Bargains opening at The Stack Retail Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The biggest Home Bargains in Scotland is set to open in Dundee this weekend.

The outlet at The Stack Retail Park welcomes its first customers from 8am on Saturday.

As well as a huge area for selling goods and gifts, the store boasts a cafe, a bakery and a garden centre.

It is the first in the country to bring all these together under one roof.

The outlet has been built on the site of the former Odeon cinema, which was demolished last year.

The existing Home Bargains at The Stack closes at 8pm on Friday ahead of the move to the much larger store.

Owner TJ Morris has yet to confirm whether another retailer will move into the smaller unit.

The Courier has been given an exclusive look inside the new Dundee Home Bargains.

Pictures inside new Dundee Home Bargains

Staff are ready to welcome customers at the new home bargains. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Around 110 people will be employed at the store. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The store’s 35,000 sq ft sales floor and 7,000 sq ft garden centre combine to make it the biggest Home Bargains in Scotland.

The shop is employing about 110 people – more than double the number that worked at the old store.

The new Home Bargains will be the biggest in Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The store will have a garden centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The shop’s sales floor is 35,000 sq ft. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

In the cafe, customers will be able to order a coffee for £1.49, a pot of tea for £1 and milkshakes for £1.99.

There are also all-day bacon rolls and sausage rolls at £1.99.

Store Manager Chris Christie said: “The Home Bargains team are extremely excited to bring this fantastic upgraded store to Dundee.

There will be a cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tea, coffee and milkshakes will be on offer in the cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This week has been extremely busy, with over 70 members of staff filling the store to get it ready for Saturday.

“But it will all be worth it when we welcome customers in and they can explore what we have to offer.”

Seasonal decorations ready for the store’s opening tomorrow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The festive shelves have been filled. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The new Home Bargains is opening in time for Christmas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Home Bargains at The Stack is open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sunday.

The firm has other stores at the Wellgate Shopping Centre, Myrekirk and Kingsway East Retail Park.

It comes after Dundee’s first Greggs drive-thru opened at the entrance to The Stack Retail Park in September.

Other stores at the park include Smyths Toy Superstores, Aldi and The Range.

Conversation