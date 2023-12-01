EXCLUSIVE: First look at Scotland’s biggest Home Bargains opening in Dundee

The biggest Home Bargains in Scotland is set to open in Dundee this weekend.

The outlet at The Stack Retail Park welcomes its first customers from 8am on Saturday.

As well as a huge area for selling goods and gifts, the store boasts a cafe, a bakery and a garden centre.

It is the first in the country to bring all these together under one roof.

The outlet has been built on the site of the former Odeon cinema, which was demolished last year.

The existing Home Bargains at The Stack closes at 8pm on Friday ahead of the move to the much larger store.

Owner TJ Morris has yet to confirm whether another retailer will move into the smaller unit.

The Courier has been given an exclusive look inside the new Dundee Home Bargains.

Pictures inside new Dundee Home Bargains

The store’s 35,000 sq ft sales floor and 7,000 sq ft garden centre combine to make it the biggest Home Bargains in Scotland.

The shop is employing about 110 people – more than double the number that worked at the old store.

In the cafe, customers will be able to order a coffee for £1.49, a pot of tea for £1 and milkshakes for £1.99.

There are also all-day bacon rolls and sausage rolls at £1.99.

Store Manager Chris Christie said: “The Home Bargains team are extremely excited to bring this fantastic upgraded store to Dundee.

“This week has been extremely busy, with over 70 members of staff filling the store to get it ready for Saturday.

“But it will all be worth it when we welcome customers in and they can explore what we have to offer.”

Home Bargains at The Stack is open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sunday.

The firm has other stores at the Wellgate Shopping Centre, Myrekirk and Kingsway East Retail Park.

It comes after Dundee’s first Greggs drive-thru opened at the entrance to The Stack Retail Park in September.

Other stores at the park include Smyths Toy Superstores, Aldi and The Range.