First Dundee Greggs drive-thru set to open next week

A new Greggs branch is set to open in Dundee next week.

The bakery chain has built a new drive-thru at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

It is the company’s eighth branch in the city, but the first where customers can order from their cars.

The firm opened another outlet on the outskirts of Dundee in April 2022.

The new Dundee drive-thru, which features seating both inside and outside, is on the site of a former petrol station at the entrance to The Stack.

A sign on the door says the Greggs will open on Monday (September 11).

It joins other retailers including Aldi, The Range, Buzz Bingo, The Gym Group and Smyths Toy Superstores at the retail park.

It comes ahead of a new Home Bargains store opening at The Stack later this year.

The chain will open the shop in a new building on the site of the former Odeon in early December.

It has not been confirmed which retailer will move into the vacated Home Bargains unit next to Aldi.