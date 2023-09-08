First Dundee Greggs drive-thru set to open next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

First Dundee Greggs drive-thru set to open next week

The bakery chain's latest outlet is at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

By Ben MacDonald
New Greggs store at the Stack Retail Park, Dundee
The new Greggs at The Stack Retail Park. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A new Greggs branch is set to open in Dundee next week.

The bakery chain has built a new drive-thru at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

It is the company’s eighth branch in the city, but the first where customers can order from their cars.

The firm opened another outlet on the outskirts of Dundee in April 2022.

The new Dundee drive-thru, which features seating both inside and outside, is on the site of a former petrol station at the entrance to The Stack.

Greggs drive-thru entrance, Stack Retail Park
The drive-thru is the first of its kind in the city. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Outdoor seating area at Greggs, Stack Retail Park
Customers can eat both inside the store and outside. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Greggs opening announcement
A sign on the door with the opening date. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A sign on the door says the Greggs will open on Monday (September 11).

It joins other retailers including Aldi, The Range, Buzz Bingo, The Gym Group and Smyths Toy Superstores at the retail park.

It comes ahead of a new Home Bargains store opening at The Stack later this year.

The chain will open the shop in a new building on the site of the former Odeon in early December.

It has not been confirmed which retailer will move into the vacated Home Bargains unit next to Aldi.

More from Food & Drink

Events manager Allyza Arceo and chef Rajah Ali Lantong. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Iconic Broughty Ferry restaurant that closed suddenly set to reopen
Ginger Gairdner: What makes a successful apple crop?
The Singing Kettle in Alyth at night
The Singing Kettle: New boss of Alyth cafe reveals reopening plans
Fish and chips at The Old Boatyard.
Traditional charm, great value and delicious dining at The Old Boatyard in Arbroath
Founder Kim Cameron outside the new Gin Bothy Forfar premises. Image: Gin Bothy
Gin Bothy founder on why she's moving distillery to Forfar
The interior at Attica Greek Taverna
Family-run Dunfermline Greek restaurant boasting 24 starters 'delighted' at response from locals
Stanley Grewer, 3, eating an ice cream at the Barrie Box summer fair.
IN PICTURES: Popular Perthshire berry farm hosts first summer fair
Ginger Gairdner: The season for digging up vegetables
Homemade Thai fishcakes at Taste Perthshire.
Restaurant review: Stop off at Taste Perthshire in Bankfoot to do exactly as the…
John Sullivan (Left) and John Murdoch-Paul have opened the Couple O' Mugs cafe in Kirkcaldy.
Inside new Kirkcaldy coffee shop with big plans for future

Conversation