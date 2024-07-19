7 cocktails for £5 during Dundee Cocktail Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 cocktails for £5 during Dundee Cocktail Week

Dundee Cocktail Week 2024 runs from Friday July 19 to Sunday July 28.

The Sexy Duck cocktail from Duck Slattery's is just £5 during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.
By Joanna Bremner

Cocktails can be expensive these days, but this week in Dundee you can enjoy some delicious drinks without breaking the bank.

That’s because Dundee Cocktail Week is back.

Running from July 19 to 28, the event offers those with wristbands money off on drinks, food and even free entry to some venues.

To help you decide where to visit, I have put together a list of some of the venues in Dundee offering cocktails for just £5.

Temple Lane

The stylish cocktail bar Temple Lane is serving the Cosmo-Not cocktail for just £5 over the next ten days.

The drink combines Lunun Gin, raspberry and fresh lemon juice – it sounds both fruity and refreshing.

Temple Lane is also the collection point for your Dundee Cocktail Week wristbands.

Address: 1 Temple Ln, Dundee DD1 4HA

The Cosmonaut cocktail from Temple Lane. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.

The Maker

The rhubarb and ginger sour from The Maker is another cocktail on offer in Dundee for £5.

This pretty drink balances East London gin, ginger syrup, house-made rhubarb and cardamom syrup.

There is also 10% off food at The Maker during Dundee Cocktail Week.

Address: 142-146 Perth Rd, Dundee DD1 4JW

The rhubarb and ginger sour from The Maker. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.

St Andrews Brewing Co

Found on Shore Terrace, this is another Dundee venue serving £5 cocktails.

The £5 Darker Side of Brewco is their signature cocktail.

This sweet and tangy drink is a combination of spiced rum, lime juice, Scotch ale, ginger syrup and soda.

Also for £5 each, you could try their Apple Rumtini (rum, crème de cassis, dry vermouth and apple juice) or the One of Those cocktail (vodka, Amaretto, lime juice and cranberry juice).

Address: 2-3 Shore Terrace, Dundee DD1 3AH

The Darker Side of BrewCo cocktail. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week

Duck Slattery’s

At Duck Slattery’s this week, they are serving their Sexy Duck cocktail for just £5.

The cocktail features vodka and peach schnapps, with a splash of cranberry juice.

There is also free table seating for those with wristbands.

Address: Address: 31 S Ward Rd, Dundee DD1 1PU

The Sexy Duck cocktail from Duck Slattery’s is just £5 during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.

Club Tropicana and Venga

Club T, on Dundee’s South Ward Road, is offering those with wristbands free entry before midnight.

You can also enjoy their Club Tequila cocktail for just £5.

This incorporates tequila, fresh lime juice, orange juice and grenadine.

Address: 31 S Ward Rd, Dundee DD1 1PU 

The Club Tequila cocktail from Club T. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.

Hawkhill Tavern

This Dundee pub is offering a White Russian cocktail for £5 this week.

The creamy, indulgent drink is a mix of Tia Maria, vanilla vodka and sugar syrup.

If that wasn’t sweet enough, it is topped with a generous helping of whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.

Address: 247 Hawkhill, Dundee DD2 1DQ

A White Russian from Hawkhill Tavern. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.

Aura

Dundee club Aura is offering free entry before midnight to those taking part in Dundee Cocktail Week.

You can also enjoy their signature cocktail Aura Delight for £5. This is a mix of vodka, peach schnapps and cranberry juice.

Address: 31 South Ward Rd, Dundee DD1 1PU

The Aura Delight cocktail from Aura nightclub. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.
  • Find out more, including the other deals are available during Dundee Cocktail Week here.

