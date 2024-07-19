7 cocktails for £5 during Dundee Cocktail Week

Cocktails can be expensive these days, but this week in Dundee you can enjoy some delicious drinks without breaking the bank.

That’s because Dundee Cocktail Week is back.

Running from July 19 to 28, the event offers those with wristbands money off on drinks, food and even free entry to some venues.

To help you decide where to visit, I have put together a list of some of the venues in Dundee offering cocktails for just £5.

Temple Lane

The stylish cocktail bar Temple Lane is serving the Cosmo-Not cocktail for just £5 over the next ten days.

The drink combines Lunun Gin, raspberry and fresh lemon juice – it sounds both fruity and refreshing.

Temple Lane is also the collection point for your Dundee Cocktail Week wristbands.

Address: 1 Temple Ln, Dundee DD1 4HA

The Maker

The rhubarb and ginger sour from The Maker is another cocktail on offer in Dundee for £5.

This pretty drink balances East London gin, ginger syrup, house-made rhubarb and cardamom syrup.

There is also 10% off food at The Maker during Dundee Cocktail Week.

Address: 142-146 Perth Rd, Dundee DD1 4JW

St Andrews Brewing Co

Found on Shore Terrace, this is another Dundee venue serving £5 cocktails.

The £5 Darker Side of Brewco is their signature cocktail.

This sweet and tangy drink is a combination of spiced rum, lime juice, Scotch ale, ginger syrup and soda.

Also for £5 each, you could try their Apple Rumtini (rum, crème de cassis, dry vermouth and apple juice) or the One of Those cocktail (vodka, Amaretto, lime juice and cranberry juice).

Address: 2-3 Shore Terrace, Dundee DD1 3AH

Duck Slattery’s

At Duck Slattery’s this week, they are serving their Sexy Duck cocktail for just £5.

The cocktail features vodka and peach schnapps, with a splash of cranberry juice.

There is also free table seating for those with wristbands.

Address: Address: 31 S Ward Rd, Dundee DD1 1PU

Club Tropicana and Venga

Club T, on Dundee’s South Ward Road, is offering those with wristbands free entry before midnight.

You can also enjoy their Club Tequila cocktail for just £5.

This incorporates tequila, fresh lime juice, orange juice and grenadine.

Address: 31 S Ward Rd, Dundee DD1 1PU

Hawkhill Tavern

This Dundee pub is offering a White Russian cocktail for £5 this week.

The creamy, indulgent drink is a mix of Tia Maria, vanilla vodka and sugar syrup.

If that wasn’t sweet enough, it is topped with a generous helping of whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.

Address: 247 Hawkhill, Dundee DD2 1DQ

Aura

Dundee club Aura is offering free entry before midnight to those taking part in Dundee Cocktail Week.

You can also enjoy their signature cocktail Aura Delight for £5. This is a mix of vodka, peach schnapps and cranberry juice.

Address: 31 South Ward Rd, Dundee DD1 1PU