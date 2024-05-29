My favourite Perth Cocktail Week drink you need to try – and 3 other spots offering cheap deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My favourite Perth Cocktail Week drink you need to try – and 3 other spots offering cheap deals

Perth Cocktail Week runs from May 31 to June 9 - so what are the drinks like?

What was our favourite drink we tried on our Perth Cocktail Week preview? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What was our favourite drink we tried on our Perth Cocktail Week preview? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Perth Cocktail Week is coming soon, offering a range of deals to attendees – but are the drinks worth the hype?

The cocktails from local venues may be cheap once you buy your wristbands – several priced as low as £6 – but does this price mean less quality?

I wanted to find out which of the cocktails were up to scratch, so headed along for a preview of some of the Perth Cocktail Week deals.

Here are the cocktails we tried, ranked from best to worst.

1. Green Velvet – St John’s Bar and Restaurant

Though it was a wet and miserable night when we began our Perth Cocktail Week crawl, the enthusiastic staff in St John’s Bar and Restaurant immediately brightened our spirits.

Their quirky-looking signature cocktail was very intriguing (though it reminded my colleague Poppy of Shrek).

The Green Velvet signature cocktail from St John's Bar and Restaurant.
The Green Velvet signature cocktail from St John’s Bar and Restaurant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The Green Velvet cocktail costs just £7, which is an excellent price for such a flamboyant-looking drink.

But did the taste match the appearance?

This was – and I’m not exaggerating – one of the best cocktails I’ve ever had.

It’s a kiwi-based cocktail, which I have never come across before.

It consists of homemade kiwi puree, Midori, almond syrup, lime juice, vanilla vodka and pineapple juice.

The kiwi flavour was delicious, and the sweetness of the fruit juice didn’t overpower it.

It was very easy to drink – once you dodged the flavoured bubbles.

Driving home from Perthshire (mocktail) from St John’s Bar and Restaurant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Poppy went for mocktails on our Perth Cocktail Week crawl, and her favourite was also from St John’s Bar and Restaurant.

The aptly named Driving Home from Perthshire was deliciously fruity and very prettily presented.

The ingredients were apple juice, pineapple juice, honey, ginger syrup and lime juice.

Unlike other mocktails we have both tried before, this was sweet without being overpowering or sickly.

Address: 22 King Edward St, Perth PH1 5UT

2. Giddy in Pink – The Giddy Goose

Our second best cocktail of the night was enjoyed at The Giddy Goose, Perth.

The drink we tried, Giddy in Pink, only costs £6 during Perth Cocktail Week 2024.

This combines Disaronno, pink gin, raspberry, and basil, topped with lemonade.

The Giddy in Pink was our second favourite thanks to the excellent flavour combinations. The basil was a really interesting – and delicious – touch.

It added a nice earthy flavour to counterbalance the sweetness of the gin and liqueur.

The Giddy in Pink cocktail and mocktail from The Giddy Goose, Perth.
The Giddy in Pink cocktail and mocktail from The Giddy Goose, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The mocktail version included raspberry syrup, Amaretto-flavoured syrup, and was again topped with lemonade and basil.

The Amaretto flavour really came through in the mocktail, which was delicious.

Poppy really enjoyed the fizz of this one – it was fizzier than all the other drinks we tried.

Address: 1 St John’s Pl, Perth PH1 5SZ

3. Guava Bien – The Bothy

The next cocktail on the list is The Guava Bien from The Bothy, Perth.

The Bothy is a gorgeous building inside and out, with a stylish bar available beyond the main dining area.

The signature cocktail from The Bothy is £6, and they’re also offering a cocktail masterclass which includes 3 drinks for £19.95 per person.

So how did the cocktail taste?

The Guava Bien from The Bothy, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

This one was quite strong for me. It combined tequila, lychee liqueur, Chambord, agave, lemon and soda.

It was tasty, though I would have liked more agave in there to balance out the kick of the tequila with some more sweetness.

The mocktail version swapped alcohol for alcohol-free Whitley Neill raspberry gin.

For Poppy, this was a little too sweet, but also very moreish.

Sadly, they had ran out of edible flowers so the presentation was a little lacking in both the mocktail and cocktail.

Address: 33 Kinnoull St, Perth PH1 5EN

4. Cool Rummings – Perth Playhouse

We were wowed by this Perth Cocktail Week venue.

The Perth Playhouse cinema has that brilliant American feel to it, with the old timey billboards outside listing which films are playing.

The inside is just as cool, with walls covered in movie posters old and new.

We also spotted that they serve milkshakes, which I am sure would enhance any cinema experience.

The cocktail I tried was named Cool Rummings, a play on the movie Cool Runnings which will be playing during Perth Cocktail Week 2024.

Cool Rummings cocktail is available from the Perth Playhouse during Perth Cocktail Week. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

They have a deal on offering a cocktail plus a cinema ticket for £12.

The cocktail was very sweet, incorporating pineapple rum, creme de banana, dehydrated pineapple and American cream soda.

Although I loved the movie/drink theming, the cream soda overpowered this drink for me, sadly, and that was all I could taste.

The Perth Playhouse didn’t have a mocktail option for Poppy to try.

Address: 6 Murray St, Perth PH1 5PJ

Conversation