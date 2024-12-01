The Rac Shack brings festive raclette to St Andrews’ East Sands

Christmas in St Andrews just got a whole lot cheesier – and we couldn’t be more delighted.

Kate Carter-Larg and her husband Sam, the dynamic duo behind the wildly popular Cheesy Toast Shack, have officially launched their latest culinary venture: The Rac Shack.

Situated at East Sands, this gooey treat is the perfect remedy to stave off the coastal chill.

Open from now until just after Hogmanay, The Rac Shack is set to become the toast (or cheese) of the town this festive season.

Warm cheese, warm hearts

The Rac Shack is a celebration of comfort food at its finest, with raclette taking centre stage.

This Swiss delight is the ultimate winter warmer: melted cheese scraped directly from a heated wheel onto a bed of hot new potatoes.

It’s served alongside fresh salad greens tossed in a subtle garlicky rosemary dressing, little gherkins that deliver a sharp crunch, and plenty of cosy vibes.

If the description alone doesn’t tempt you, imagine this: you’ve braved the bracing sea air on East Sands.

Maybe you’ve walked the dog, gone for a swim, or paddleboarded in the icy water.

And your reward is a steaming portion of gooey raclette.

Kate and her team are there to serve it with a smile, making the experience even more inviting.

She explains that The Rac Shack is all about embracing the season: “We’ve done this every year, but last year we set up inside.

“It was tight on space, so this year we’re outside. It’s a bit more festive that way.”

From the Alps to East Sands

Kate credits her husband Sam with introducing her to the dish, a staple across the Alps.

“Raclette is really popular in ski towns. The cheese is from Switzerland. My husband introduced me to it. He loves ski holidays, well at least until he met me…” she jokes.

At the heart of The Rac Shack’s setup is a gas-powered raclette machine that ensures perfectly melted cheese.

Kate says: “The raclette machine we use here is gas-powered because it gives better heat. You can get smaller, electric versions for home use, but this one is better for us.”

Watching the cheese bubble and melt before being expertly scraped onto your plate is part of the charm – and the experience.

Running The Rac Shack alongside The Cheesy Toast Shack is no small feat, but Kate and Sam are no strangers to hard work.

They plan to serve raclette during the lunch rush through the festive season and wrap up shortly after the New Year.

Rising above the noise

Kate’s entrepreneurial journey hasn’t been without its challenges.

After appearing on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen, she faced a wave of online criticism and bullying about her appearance.

The comments were massively unfair and incredibly unpleasant. But Kate didn’t let them break her spirit.

Instead, she turned the negativity into a marketing triumph.

Using humour and resilience, Kate shared her story on social media, garnering an outpouring of support from fans and followers.

Her ability to transform an ugly situation into a celebration of her work and character is inspiring.

Kate’s story is a reminder that kindness – and cheese – always wins.

How does it taste?

The raclette cheese is the star of the show, and rightly so.

The mild flavour of the cheese allows it to pair beautifully with its accompaniments, and while it does get a little chewy as it cools, it remains absolutely delicious.

This isn’t a cheese that overpowers; instead, it offers a comforting richness that keeps you coming back for more.

Perfect pairings

The cheese is layered generously over buttery new potatoes, which are sweet and tasty and serve to balance the creaminess of the cheese.

Whether it’s from a generous pat of butter or the magic of the melted cheese itself, these tatties are the perfect foundation – soft, cosy, and utterly satisfying.

Adding a fresh contrast to the richness are the crisp salad leaves, dressed in a sharp, slightly sweet dressing, which offers a refreshing tang.

Gherkin glory

And then, there are the gherkins. Crunchy, sharp, and bursting with flavour, these little green gems are an inspired addition.

They add a satisfying texture and a sharpness that works wonders against the richness of the dish. If you’re a gherkin lover, as I am, this detail will delight.

The slices of cured meats bring a salty, savoury note that ties everything together.

A festive, filling treat

What makes this dish truly special is how it feels indulgent yet wholesome.

It’s creamy, buttery, and luxurious, but the quality of the ingredients – the potatoes, the salad, the toppings – adds a freshness that keeps it from feeling too heavy.

It’s filling enough to fuel you through a cold beach walk or paddle on the East Sands, but it also has a lightness that won’t weigh you down.

The portions are generous, ensuring you leave satisfied. It’s not just a meal; it’s a reward, a treat to look forward to after braving the winter chill.

Don’t Miss It

The Rac Shack is open now through Hogmanay, so grab a friend, bundle up, and head to East Sands for a serving of raclette that’s equal parts indulgent and comforting.

They pan to open 12-3 for the lunchtime rush, but check out The Cheesy Toast Shack’s social media for opening times and updates.

Address: Woodburn Place, St Andrews

Price: £8.50