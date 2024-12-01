The Rac Shack brings festive raclette to St Andrews’ East Sands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Rac Shack brings festive raclette to St Andrews’ East Sands

The Cheesy Toast Shack has a new sister outlet The Rac Shack, which is serving delicious raclette at East Sands for the festive season.

Kate Carter-Larg outside the new food outlet The Rac Shack, holding a portion of raclette. She is smiling and wearing a beanie hat and a black puffer jacker.
Kate Carter-Larg Kate outside The Cheesy Toast Shack's new food outlet The Rac Shack. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Christmas in St Andrews just got a whole lot cheesier – and we couldn’t be more delighted.

Kate Carter-Larg and her husband Sam, the dynamic duo behind the wildly popular Cheesy Toast Shack, have officially launched their latest culinary venture: The Rac Shack.

Situated at East Sands, this gooey treat is the perfect remedy to stave off the coastal chill.

Open from now until just after Hogmanay, The Rac Shack is set to become the toast (or cheese) of the town this festive season.

Warm cheese, warm hearts

The Rac Shack is a celebration of comfort food at its finest, with raclette taking centre stage.

This Swiss delight is the ultimate winter warmer: melted cheese scraped directly from a heated wheel onto a bed of hot new potatoes.

It’s served alongside fresh salad greens tossed in a subtle garlicky rosemary dressing, little gherkins that deliver a sharp crunch, and plenty of cosy vibes.

Kate Stretching out the gooey raclette cheese outside The Rac Shack.
Kate stretches the gooey raclette cheese. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

If the description alone doesn’t tempt you, imagine this: you’ve braved the bracing sea air on East Sands.

Maybe you’ve walked the dog, gone for a swim, or paddleboarded in the icy water.

And your reward is a steaming portion of gooey raclette.

Kate and her team are there to serve it with a smile, making the experience even more inviting.

She explains that The Rac Shack is all about embracing the season: “We’ve done this every year, but last year we set up inside.

“It was tight on space, so this year we’re outside. It’s a bit more festive that way.”

From the Alps to East Sands

Kate credits her husband Sam with introducing her to the dish, a staple across the Alps.

“Raclette is really popular in ski towns. The cheese is from Switzerland. My husband introduced me to it. He loves ski holidays, well at least until he met me…” she jokes.

A half wheel of raclette melting under a gas-powered raclette machine flame.
Melting the cheese to mouth-watering perfection. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

At the heart of The Rac Shack’s setup is a gas-powered raclette machine that ensures perfectly melted cheese.

Kate says: “The raclette machine we use here is gas-powered because it gives better heat. You can get smaller, electric versions for home use, but this one is better for us.”

Watching the cheese bubble and melt before being expertly scraped onto your plate is part of the charm – and the experience.

Running The Rac Shack alongside The Cheesy Toast Shack is no small feat, but Kate and Sam are no strangers to hard work.

Kate slicing the melted cheese onto the hot potatoes and salad.
Slicing the melted cheese over potatoes, cured meats, salad and gherkins. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

They plan to serve raclette during the lunch rush through the festive season and wrap up shortly after the New Year.

Rising above the noise

Kate’s entrepreneurial journey hasn’t been without its challenges.

After appearing on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen, she faced a wave of online criticism and bullying about her appearance.

The comments were massively unfair and incredibly unpleasant. But Kate didn’t let them break her spirit.

Instead, she turned the negativity into a marketing triumph.

Kate is The Rac Shack with two customers standing outsdie.
The Rac Shack will be open next to The Cheesy Toast Shack for the festive season. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Using humour and resilience, Kate shared her story on social media, garnering an outpouring of support from fans and followers.

Her ability to transform an ugly situation into a celebration of her work and character is inspiring.

Kate’s story is a reminder that kindness – and cheese – always wins.

How does it taste?

The raclette cheese is the star of the show, and rightly so.

The mild flavour of the cheese allows it to pair beautifully with its accompaniments, and while it does get a little chewy as it cools, it remains absolutely delicious.

This isn’t a cheese that overpowers; instead, it offers a comforting richness that keeps you coming back for more.

Perfect pairings

The cheese is layered generously over buttery new potatoes, which are sweet and tasty and serve to balance the creaminess of the cheese.

Rachel holding a portion of the raclette dish.
Rachel was very excited to try the raclette dish. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Whether it’s from a generous pat of butter or the magic of the melted cheese itself, these tatties are the perfect foundation – soft, cosy, and utterly satisfying.

Adding a fresh contrast to the richness are the crisp salad leaves, dressed in a sharp, slightly sweet dressing, which offers a refreshing tang.

Gherkin glory

And then, there are the gherkins. Crunchy, sharp, and bursting with flavour, these little green gems are an inspired addition.

They add a satisfying texture and a sharpness that works wonders against the richness of the dish. If you’re a gherkin lover, as I am, this detail will delight.

The slices of cured meats bring a salty, savoury note that ties everything together.

A festive, filling treat

What makes this dish truly special is how it feels indulgent yet wholesome.

It’s creamy, buttery, and luxurious, but the quality of the ingredients – the potatoes, the salad, the toppings – adds a freshness that keeps it from feeling too heavy.

It’s filling enough to fuel you through a cold beach walk or paddle on the East Sands, but it also has a lightness that won’t weigh you down.

The portions are generous, ensuring you leave satisfied. It’s not just a meal; it’s a reward, a treat to look forward to after braving the winter chill.

Kate smiling and facing the camera outside The Rac Shack, holding a portion of raclette.
Kate Carter-Larg is ready to serve you some delicious raclette. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Don’t Miss It

The Rac Shack is open now through Hogmanay, so grab a friend, bundle up, and head to East Sands for a serving of raclette that’s equal parts indulgent and comforting.

They pan to open 12-3 for the lunchtime rush, but check out The Cheesy Toast Shack’s social media for opening times and updates.

Address: Woodburn Place, St Andrews

Price: £8.50

