Fife girl with role in Hollywood blockbuster Wicked moves to London to follow acting dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Fife girl with role in Hollywood blockbuster Wicked moves to London to follow acting dream

Caoimhe Fisher, 12, had a 'lovely' encounter with star Ariana Grande on the set.

By Stephen Eighteen
Caoimhe Fisher in Wicked
Caoimhe Fisher on the set of Wicked. Image: Caoimhe Fisher

A Fife girl who has a role in the new Wicked film has moved to London to pursue her acting career.

Kirkcaldy-born Caoimhe Fisher, 12, played Rhona Glenrothie in last year’s Channel 5 film Christmas in Scotland.

Now she has a role in another film set to be a festive smash.

Caoimhe appears in Wicked, starring Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland.

The Broadway adaptation, the first of two parts, was released on November 22.

In its opening weekend the movie grossed a record-breaking £89m in box office receipts.

A cuddle from Ariana Grande at ‘unreal’ Munchkin Land set

In the film, she plays a Gillikin child but is credited as Chorus.

She appears in the opening scene and makes a few other appearances throughout.

Her body double is also shown due to child actor laws restricting her time on set.

Filming took place in Buckinghamshire village Ivinghoe, which was transformed into the fictional Munchkin Land in April 2023.

Filming took place in April 2023. Image: Caoimhe Fisher
Caoimhe says the film sets were ‘unreal’. Image: Caoimhe Fisher

“The sets were unreal,” Caoimhe told The Courier.

“What you see in the movie is all real. They fully created each of the sets.

“They were amazing to see.”

Meeting Ariana Grande was a highlight for the youngster. Image: Ian West/PA Wire

One of the highlights was meeting Grande, with whom Caoimhe shares a birthday – June 26.

“I was given a huge cuddle by her,” Caoimhe recalled.

“She was lovely and made time to talk to everyone on set.

“I have followed her for a long time and used to love watching her TV shows and loved her in Hairspray.

“Ariana was amazing on set.

“She made the perfect Glinda and I was blown away by her singing.”

Caoimhe Fisher has Wicked time in Matilda role

The decision to move to London came after Caoimhe performed the role of Hortensia in the West End production of Matilda.

Her stint ended in September – the same month she began studying at Sylvia Young Theatre School, near Marble Arch.

Caoimhe played Hortensia in Matilda. Image supplied
The 12-year-old is looking forward to spending Christmas in Fife. Image: Caoimhe Fisher

Her mum Victoria said: “We were in London a lot as a lot of the projects that Caoimhe was involved with required her to stay in or near there.

“That is often the case, which is totally understandable, but it can make it difficult for the amazing talents north of border who cannot travel or stay in London.

“Our family live in Fife so we visit as much as we possibly can.

“We also hope to return to Fife when our children have finished their studies.”

Kirkcaldy dance graduate excited to return to Fife

Caoimhe, who began her dance training with Moghimian Arts in Kirkcaldy, has had an exciting few years.

She said: “I love anything singing, dancing and acting.

“In Matilda I was able to do all three and got a real buzz out of performing live.

“Everyone has been so supportive and I feel very lucky to have been surrounded by the most lovely people both here in London and in Fife.

“I am currently counting down the days to our Christmas visit to Scotland!”

More from Fife

Ewen McKenzie
Firefighter knocked out Fife sex offender's teeth after highland games assault
Liam Vincent Kilbride is being offered a new treatment he hopes will prolong his life. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife dad hopes new drug will help him live longer after incurable brain tumour…
Multiple police and fire engines at Glamis Centre in Glenrothes.
Man, 35, charged after major emergency response at Glenrothes shops
new Dominos Dunfermline
Domino's opening new takeaway in Dunfermline with free pizza on offer
Labour's Karen Beaton. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Labour win West Fife by-election
6
Arabella Weir at Fife warehouse of Big House Multibank
Arabella Weir on her 'nippy sweety' Fife gran and roping in celeb friends to…
Gillian Norris and Craig Thomson
Pair cleared of Fife Aldi sex act – despite sheriff believing they did it
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Stewart's Resort near St Andrews is starting work on a 131-lodge expansion Picture shows; William Stewart. Stewart's Resort. Supplied by Stewart's Resort Date; 28/11/2024
Multi-million-pound expansion to start at St Andrews holiday lodge resort
To go with story by Rob McLaren. Pittenweem Inn auction Picture shows; Former Pittenweem Inn. Pittenweem . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/03/2023
Pittenweem Inn boutique hotel plan recommended for approval
Farmer Murdo Fraser
Fife farmer warns 'dying is not an option' if inheritance tax plans go ahead
19

Conversation