Fife girl with role in Hollywood blockbuster Wicked moves to London to follow acting dream

A Fife girl who has a role in the new Wicked film has moved to London to pursue her acting career.

Kirkcaldy-born Caoimhe Fisher, 12, played Rhona Glenrothie in last year’s Channel 5 film Christmas in Scotland.

Now she has a role in another film set to be a festive smash.

Caoimhe appears in Wicked, starring Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland.

The Broadway adaptation, the first of two parts, was released on November 22.

In its opening weekend the movie grossed a record-breaking £89m in box office receipts.

A cuddle from Ariana Grande at ‘unreal’ Munchkin Land set

In the film, she plays a Gillikin child but is credited as Chorus.

She appears in the opening scene and makes a few other appearances throughout.

Her body double is also shown due to child actor laws restricting her time on set.

Filming took place in Buckinghamshire village Ivinghoe, which was transformed into the fictional Munchkin Land in April 2023.

“The sets were unreal,” Caoimhe told The Courier.

“What you see in the movie is all real. They fully created each of the sets.

“They were amazing to see.”

One of the highlights was meeting Grande, with whom Caoimhe shares a birthday – June 26.

“I was given a huge cuddle by her,” Caoimhe recalled.

“She was lovely and made time to talk to everyone on set.

“I have followed her for a long time and used to love watching her TV shows and loved her in Hairspray.

“Ariana was amazing on set.

“She made the perfect Glinda and I was blown away by her singing.”

Caoimhe Fisher has Wicked time in Matilda role

The decision to move to London came after Caoimhe performed the role of Hortensia in the West End production of Matilda.

Her stint ended in September – the same month she began studying at Sylvia Young Theatre School, near Marble Arch.

Her mum Victoria said: “We were in London a lot as a lot of the projects that Caoimhe was involved with required her to stay in or near there.

“That is often the case, which is totally understandable, but it can make it difficult for the amazing talents north of border who cannot travel or stay in London.

“Our family live in Fife so we visit as much as we possibly can.

“We also hope to return to Fife when our children have finished their studies.”

Kirkcaldy dance graduate excited to return to Fife

Caoimhe, who began her dance training with Moghimian Arts in Kirkcaldy, has had an exciting few years.

She said: “I love anything singing, dancing and acting.

“In Matilda I was able to do all three and got a real buzz out of performing live.

“Everyone has been so supportive and I feel very lucky to have been surrounded by the most lovely people both here in London and in Fife.

“I am currently counting down the days to our Christmas visit to Scotland!”