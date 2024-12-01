Firefighter knocked out Fife sex offender’s teeth after highland games assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Firefighter knocked out Fife sex offender’s teeth after highland games assault

Ewan McKenzie dispensed some summary justice after Grant Imrie sexually assaulted a woman in Fife.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ewen McKenzie
Firefighter Ewen McKenzie. Image: Facebook

A sex offender was knocked unconscious and left needing dental work after being thumped by an irate firefighter.

Ewen McKenzie, 50, took the law into his own hands after Grant Imrie sexually assaulted a woman in Fife.

In April 2023, Imrie was ordered to perform unpaid work and pay compensation after he was convicted of carrying out the assault at Ceres Highland Games.

McKenzie chased Imrie at the Ceres Inn pub before punching him on the head after becoming enraged at the creep’s attack.

Imrie, of Springfield, sat beside his victim during a daytime drinking session, before grabbing her waist, then trying – and eventually succeeding – to kiss her on the cheek.

He was challenged by the woman’s partner but Imrie punched him on the head.

Dental implants

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Imrie was seen climbing over the wall at the pub, from which he had been turned away earlier in the day on June 25 2022.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said: “This was seen by a group of witnesses within the beer garden.

“He was seen appearing to be chased by the accused and an associate.

“Imrie fell over a bin before getting back up.

“He was observed to be in the corner of the beer garden when the accused punched him, which appeared to knock him unconscious, causing him to fall to the ground.”

Mr Harding said Imrie sustained “a number” of injuries including having a “dislodged” incisor and having a canine tooth knocked out.

He also suffered cuts and bruises to his face.

Imrie later claimed he had to receive dental implants, which cost as much as £3,000 per tooth.

‘No justification’ for hitting sex attacker

Lorry driver McKenzie, of Durness, Sutherland, was later identified via CCTV and by other witnesses.

He previously pled guilty to the offence and returned to the dock following the preparation of a social work report.

Solicitor Scott Mackie said: “The complainer assaulted a woman and the woman’s partner.

“He (McKenzie) accepts his actions went beyond self-defence. There was alcohol involved.

“It’s a positive report, he doesn’t minimise what he did. He was open and honest throughout.”

Sheriff Eric Brown fined McKenzie, a retained firefighter, a total of £600.

He said: “Whatever the background to the matter, there’s no justification, in my view, for assaulting the individual in the manner described.”

