3 Dundee talking points from Kilmarnock draw as Jon McCracken steps up at Rugby Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points from Kilmarnock draw as Jon McCracken steps up at Rugby Park

The Dark Blues came away from Ayrshire with a hard-fought point.

Jon McCracken denies Bobby Wales a last-gasp winner. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Jon McCracken denies Bobby Wales a last-gasp winner as Dundee drew at Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee put two Premiership results back-to-back for the first time since August in their 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock.

It may not have been the back-to-back victories they desired, despite being one goal up, but it was a welcome result for Tony Docherty.

There was plenty to be positive about at Rugby Park but also things to improve for the Dark Blues.

Courier Sport picks out some key talking points from the contest.

Dundee celebrate their opener. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee celebrate their opener at Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Jon McCracken

This was a classic game of two halves. But it was also a game of two young goalkeepers in impressive form.

Early on Dundee were well on top, attacking with confidence and getting joy down the right flank through Josh Mulligan.

They made chances and should have been in front. Robby McCrorie, though, came up with a couple of strong saves.

Half-time came and the home fans were not happy. Kilmarnock had been very poor but that wouldn’t last.

Jon McCracken punches
Dundee’s Jon McCracken deals with a Kilmarnock high ball into the area. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

And it was Jon McCracken who had to be at his most attentive in the second half.

It was a big moment for the young goalkeeper – McCracken’s last appearance against Kilmarnock was a game to forget.

But this is why Dundee basically have two No 1s – if Trevor Carson can’t play every week, can’t play on plastic, then you need a proper alternative.

This was a reminder from McCracken that he has a fine future ahead of him.

He denied Gary Mackay-Steven a spectacular opener and saved with Marley Watkins and Bobby Wales through on goal at 1-1.

Again the young defence in front of him conceded far too many shots (20) and he had no chance with the goal.

But Saturday was a confidence builder for McCracken.

Supersubs

Two substitutes made big impacts on this game.

Bobby Wales had already hurt Dundee this season, fine play laying on the winner at Dens in October.

And he could have finished this game with a hat-trick, despite only arriving off the bench after 78 minutes.

Bobby Wales
Bobby Wales levels the scores. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Scored one, put a curler just over the bar and denied by McCracken in the dying embers of the game. An impressive show from the 19-year-old.

Dundee had their own super sub in the shape of Seun Adewumi.

The Austria U/21 international is an exciting talent and played a major role in the opening goal.

He brought a directness to the visiting attack that had been missing since half-time – moving Mulligan from wing-back to central midfield took that away on the right flank.

Swapping Mo Sylla for Ethan Ingram at the break was one change that didn’t pay off for Dundee.

Adewumi
Seun Adewumi was Dundee’s super sub. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Pace, skill and drive, Adewumi was a handful. At one point simply running away from a pack of Killie players before being crudely tripped by Robbie Deas.

He also skipped into the box and only a slightly heavy touch allowed McCrorie to block him making it 2-1 moments after Wales’s goal.

There’s no wonder Docherty wants to keep Adewumi around. Could be in for a start on Wednesday.

Cameron

Lyall Cameron was excellent against Hibs last week and carried that on here.

His second league goal of the season has made it five in all competitions.

Lyall Cameron and Simon Murray.
Dundee stars Lyall Cameron and Simon Murray enjoy the opening goal. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

He also remains third in the Premiership’s assist list with four, alongside his old mucker Luke McCowan.

It’s probably taken a bit longer than expected for Dundee to rediscover their groove since McCowan left for Celtic in August.

But Cameron is now the beating heart of this team and he’s having a serious impact in front of goal.

By this writer’s reckoning, the 22-year-old has now played a part in 15 goals this season – more than any other player.

A key man.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee drew at Kilmarnock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out key impact from the bench in Kilmarnock draw…
3
Fin Robertson
Dundee star Fin Robertson discusses hospital trip for 'freak' Aberdeen injury and reveals new…
Billy Koumetio denies Kyle Vassell
Dundee at Kilmarnock: Team news as referee who earned fury of Tony Docherty set…
Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
'Outstanding' Dundee star Josh Mulligan backed to go 'to the top' by ex-Dee
Jordan McGhee celebrates with Curtis Main after the striker made it 4-1 to Dundee against Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty vows to be 'active' in January transfer window
Sean Kelly is a Dee. Image: David Young
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Sean Kelly signing as defender's link to Dark Blues…
Sean Kelly left Livingston in the summer. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock
Dundee snap up free agent defensive cover after injuries strike
Clark Robertson
Clark Robertson's Dundee recovery timeline revealed as Dark Blues lose ANOTHER experienced campaigner to…
2
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron
Dundee offer new deals to 8 out-of-contract stars
Luke Graham has been a hit on loan at Falkirk. Image: SNS
Young Dundee star Luke Graham praised for role in Falkirk Championship surge

Conversation