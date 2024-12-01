3 Dundee talking points from Kilmarnock draw as Jon McCracken steps up at Rugby Park

Dundee put two Premiership results back-to-back for the first time since August in their 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock.

It may not have been the back-to-back victories they desired, despite being one goal up, but it was a welcome result for Tony Docherty.

There was plenty to be positive about at Rugby Park but also things to improve for the Dark Blues.

Courier Sport picks out some key talking points from the contest.

Jon McCracken

This was a classic game of two halves. But it was also a game of two young goalkeepers in impressive form.

Early on Dundee were well on top, attacking with confidence and getting joy down the right flank through Josh Mulligan.

They made chances and should have been in front. Robby McCrorie, though, came up with a couple of strong saves.

Half-time came and the home fans were not happy. Kilmarnock had been very poor but that wouldn’t last.

And it was Jon McCracken who had to be at his most attentive in the second half.

It was a big moment for the young goalkeeper – McCracken’s last appearance against Kilmarnock was a game to forget.

But this is why Dundee basically have two No 1s – if Trevor Carson can’t play every week, can’t play on plastic, then you need a proper alternative.

This was a reminder from McCracken that he has a fine future ahead of him.

He denied Gary Mackay-Steven a spectacular opener and saved with Marley Watkins and Bobby Wales through on goal at 1-1.

Again the young defence in front of him conceded far too many shots (20) and he had no chance with the goal.

But Saturday was a confidence builder for McCracken.

Supersubs

Two substitutes made big impacts on this game.

Bobby Wales had already hurt Dundee this season, fine play laying on the winner at Dens in October.

And he could have finished this game with a hat-trick, despite only arriving off the bench after 78 minutes.

Scored one, put a curler just over the bar and denied by McCracken in the dying embers of the game. An impressive show from the 19-year-old.

Dundee had their own super sub in the shape of Seun Adewumi.

The Austria U/21 international is an exciting talent and played a major role in the opening goal.

He brought a directness to the visiting attack that had been missing since half-time – moving Mulligan from wing-back to central midfield took that away on the right flank.

Swapping Mo Sylla for Ethan Ingram at the break was one change that didn’t pay off for Dundee.

Pace, skill and drive, Adewumi was a handful. At one point simply running away from a pack of Killie players before being crudely tripped by Robbie Deas.

He also skipped into the box and only a slightly heavy touch allowed McCrorie to block him making it 2-1 moments after Wales’s goal.

There’s no wonder Docherty wants to keep Adewumi around. Could be in for a start on Wednesday.

Cameron

Lyall Cameron was excellent against Hibs last week and carried that on here.

His second league goal of the season has made it five in all competitions.

He also remains third in the Premiership’s assist list with four, alongside his old mucker Luke McCowan.

It’s probably taken a bit longer than expected for Dundee to rediscover their groove since McCowan left for Celtic in August.

But Cameron is now the beating heart of this team and he’s having a serious impact in front of goal.

By this writer’s reckoning, the 22-year-old has now played a part in 15 goals this season – more than any other player.

A key man.