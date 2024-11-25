Dundee want to extend Seun Adewumi’s loan from Burnley until the end of the season.

The Austria U/21 international has impressed since arriving at Dens Park on deadline day in the summer.

And manager Tony Docherty wants the opportunity to continue to develop the 19-year-old’s talents as part of his squad in the second half of the campaign.

Adewumi has made seven appearances so far, of which three have been starts, and notched a fine goal against Kilmarnock in October.

However, the current deal with Dundee’s ‘strategic partner’ Burnley only runs until January.

And Docherty hopes that close link will see Adewumi remain north of the border.

“Both clubs have a say in what happens in January,” the Dark Blues boss said.

“There’s an agreement there. But he’s done really well, really pleased with Seun.

“It takes a bit of time getting used to the personalities and what type of boy he is and what he responds to.

“But I’m really, really pleased. He’s really shown now he’s a fantastic footballer, but he’s in a group there.

“I think we’ve got really talented players in the forward areas of the pitch. He’s one of them.

“I’m really pleased with his progress and looking for that to continue.”

Burnley relationship

Docherty added: “Development and improvement takes time.

“So if it was cut short, then…

“But the relationship we’ve got with Burnley and the individual relationship we’ve got with Seun, he’s a brilliant boy, really fits in with the group well.

“So hopefully he sees his development and progress will be here.

“And it’s a win-win situation for Dundee if we can benefit from his displays on the pitch.”