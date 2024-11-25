Dundee want to extend Seun Adewumi’s loan from Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee want to extend Seun Adewumi’s loan from Burnley

The attacker's current deal at Dens Park ends in January.

By George Cran
Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi celebrates a fine goal against Kilmarnock in October. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee want to extend Seun Adewumi’s loan from Burnley until the end of the season.

The Austria U/21 international has impressed since arriving at Dens Park on deadline day in the summer.

And manager Tony Docherty wants the opportunity to continue to develop the 19-year-old’s talents as part of his squad in the second half of the campaign.

Adewumi has made seven appearances so far, of which three have been starts, and notched a fine goal against Kilmarnock in October.

However, the current deal with Dundee’s ‘strategic partner’ Burnley only runs until January.

Seun Adewumi made his Dundee debut at Ross County. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Seun Adewumi has impressed in his short time at Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

And Docherty hopes that close link will see Adewumi remain north of the border.

“Both clubs have a say in what happens in January,” the Dark Blues boss said.

“There’s an agreement there. But he’s done really well, really pleased with Seun.

“It takes a bit of time getting used to the personalities and what type of boy he is and what he responds to.

“But I’m really, really pleased. He’s really shown now he’s a fantastic footballer, but he’s in a group there.

“I think we’ve got really talented players in the forward areas of the pitch. He’s one of them.

“I’m really pleased with his progress and looking for that to continue.”

Burnley relationship

Dundee managing director John Nelms was joined by Burnley chairman Alan Pace in the stands at Livingston. Image: SNS
Burnley chairman Alan Pace joined Dundee chief John Nelms at a match in January. Image: SNS

Docherty added: “Development and improvement takes time.

“So if it was cut short, then…

“But the relationship we’ve got with Burnley and the individual relationship we’ve got with Seun, he’s a brilliant boy, really fits in with the group well.

“So hopefully he sees his development and progress will be here.

“And it’s a win-win situation for Dundee if we can benefit from his displays on the pitch.”

