Who are Dundee’s new Burnley boys Oluwaseun Adewumi and Julien Vetro?

One has been described as a 'lightning-fast rough diamond' and the other is a 'hugely talented' attacker.

By George Cran
Summer Dundee signings Julien Vetro (left) and Oluwaseun Adewumi have joined on loan from Burnley. Images: Dundee FC.
Dundee’s link-up with Burnley saw two attackers make the move north of the border before the transfer window slammed shut.

But who are Oluwaseun Adewumi and Julien Vetro and what could they bring to Tony Docherty’s side?

Austrian youngster Adewumi will be at Dundee until January while French kid Vetro has joined for the entire season.

Both will bring fresh options to an already dangerous attacking line-up for Docherty to choose from.

Courier Sport has delved into their backgrounds to see what they will bring to the Dee.

Julien Vetro

French winger Vetro came through the youth setup at Bordeaux.

Dundee new boy Julien Vetro on the ball for Bordeaux. Image: Shutterstock.

After six goals in 27 appearances for Bordeaux B, Vetro would go on to feature 16 times for the senior side, mostly as a substitute.

Last term he scored once in 13 league matches, a 94th-minute equaliser away to Amiens, and featured mainly on the wing. Bordeaux finished 12th in the French second tier.

He also earned a call-up to the France U/20 squad but was an unused sub in a friendly double-header against Germany in April.

However, severe financial troubles at the historic club saw all players released from their contracts and the club demoted.

And in came Burnley.

As the Clarets waited for a work permit for the Frenchman, Vetro joined Dundee for training for a couple of weeks.

Julien Vetro arrived in the final week of the summer window. Image: Dundee FC

Now all the paperwork is sorted, he’s ready to play for the Dark Blues.

“We are fortunate to get him after his situation at Bordeaux,” Dens boss Tony Docherty said.

“He is a young, hungry player. He’s got pace, he’s left-sided and is really direct.

“We’ve seen in training already he is a really talented left-sided attacking wide player, he can play either side and behind a main striker.

“He is hugely talented and he’s someone who will enhance what we already have here.”

Oluwaseun Adewumi

The Austrian youngster is known by the shortened Seun (pronounced ‘Shay-un’) Adewumi to ease any twisted tongues.

And there is plenty of excitement about him.

The 19-year-old made one appearance at U/19 level for Austria and has already moved up to the U/21 setup.

He started up front for the U/21s in a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzogovina on Friday and will face England on Monday.

Dundee loanee Oluwaseun Adewumi in action for FAC Wien in August. Image: Shutterstock

That’s after catching the eye of Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick, formerly Manchester United boss, in a training camp.

Though the fee paid by Burnley was undisclosed, it is a record sum received by Adewumi’s club Floridsdorfer AC, also known as FAC.

They finished fifth in the Austrian second tier last term with Adewumi featuring in every fixture. He played 30 times in the league, scoring three goals and picking up three assists.

This season began with a “dream goal” in a derby against First Vienna. That was the description on FAC’s confirmation of the youngster’s departure where he was also described as a “lightning-fast rough diamond”.

Adewumi played 51 times for FAC in the Austrian second tier.

‘Number 1 target’

And Dens boss Docherty revealed his excitement at adding the talented youngster to his squad until January.

“When we first went into this partnership with Burnley, he was identified as the number one target,” Docherty said.

“He’s a young player who has played in the Austrian league and we’d watched loads of him between ourselves and the recruitment team at Burnley.

Oluwaseun Adewumi has arrived at Dundee on loan from Burnley. Image: David Young

“We were all really, really impressed, he’s playing a level of football that we think will suit the Scottish game.

“He’s impressive, he’s away with the Austrian U/21s just now where they’ll play England and Bosnia, so he’s already at a very good level.

“We’ve been waiting for a long time, it’s been on the go since the very start of the summer, so it was great to get him over the line.

“He’s a good addition to the squad, he’ll bring pace, he’ll bring energy, he’ll bring quality in that forward area of the pitch.

“He’s also got an eye for goal.

“He’s just a good attacking player, he’s a good forward player to supplement the good attacking players that we’ve got.”

