Dundee snap up loan signing of Burnley youngster

Dundee have sealed the loan signing of Oluwaseun Adewumi from Burnley.

The 19-year-old is the latest Claret to be sent north of the border during the agreement between the clubs.

Adewumi joined the English Championship side for an undisclosed fee from Austrian outfit Floridsdorfer ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Austrian forward signed a four-year deal and has immediately moved on loan to Dundee until January.

Adewumi has been capped by Austria at U/19 level and is in line to turn out for their U/21 side.

“It’s a good project in a good league, so I think I will develop a lot,” the youngster said of joining Dundee on Burnley’s website.

“I’ve spoken to their coaches and they’re happy to have me, so I want to score as many goals as possible and develop my game.”

And he added on Dundee’s unveiling: “I play on the 10 and my strength is my speed and I hope to score goals and set them up for my teammates.”