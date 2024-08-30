Dundee snap up loan signing of Burnley youngster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee snap up loan signing of Burnley youngster

The Austrian midfielder has moved to Dens Park on a six month loan deal.

By George Cran
Oluwaseun Adewumi has arrived at Dundee on loan from Burnley. Image: David Young
Oluwaseun Adewumi has arrived at Dundee on loan from Burnley. Image: David Young

Dundee have sealed the loan signing of Oluwaseun Adewumi from Burnley.

The 19-year-old is the latest Claret to be sent north of the border during the agreement between the clubs.

Adewumi joined the English Championship side for an undisclosed fee from Austrian outfit Floridsdorfer ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Austrian forward signed a four-year deal and has immediately moved on loan to Dundee until January.

Adewumi has been capped by Austria at U/19 level and is in line to turn out for their U/21 side.

“It’s a good project in a good league, so I think I will develop a lot,” the youngster said of joining Dundee on Burnley’s website.

“I’ve spoken to their coaches and they’re happy to have me, so I want to score as many goals as possible and develop my game.”

And he added on Dundee’s unveiling: “I play on the 10 and my strength is my speed and I hope to score goals and set them up for my teammates.”

