Sam Dalby joins Dundee United on loan as Jim Goodwin hails ‘exciting, versatile attacking options’

Sam Dalby has joined Dundee United on a season-long loan from Wrexham.

The Tangerines announced the deal with minutes remaining of the summer transfer window, winning their race against time to complete the formalities and taking their tally of summer signings to 13.

Dalby, 24, bolsters Jim Goodwin’s senior attacking pool of Jort van der Sande and Louis Moult.

The 6ft3ins marksman has notched 13 goals and 12 assists since joining the Welsh outfit – owned by Hollywood megastars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny – but has found minutes at a premium this term.

Formerly on the books of Leeds United and Watford, Dalby has turned out for Southend, Leyton Orient, Woking, Stockport and Morecambe.

His arrival is expected to allow the versatile van der Sande – who has operated solely as a striker since joining the club – to play deeper or wide, if required, affording Goodwin a different dimension in the final third.

Goodwin hails: ‘Exciting, versatile attacking options’

Goodwin told Dundee United’s official website: “Sam will bring a real physical presence to our front-line – a threat attacking crosses, running in behind and bringing his teammates into play.

“He has an encouraging pedigree, having spent time with clubs such as Arsenal, Leeds United and Watford, and has also proven he has a winning mentality as an integral part of Wrexham’s recent success.

“His arrival gives me a wealth of exciting, versatile attacking options and combinations to experiment with throughout the season, and adds to the competition for places which helps drive standards throughout the wider group.”