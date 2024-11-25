Simo Valakari explains training ground graft behind St Johnstone’s first headed goal of season – and why it should lead to more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari explains training ground graft behind St Johnstone’s first headed goal of season – and why it should lead to more

The Saints boss was delighted by Andre Raymond's cross and Mackenzie Kirk's header against Kilmarnock.

By Sean Hamilton
Simo Valakari will be in the St Johnstone dugout at Dens Park.
Simo Valakari was delighted to see another side to St Johnstone against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari hopes St Johnstone’s first headed goal of the season becomes the first of many.

Mackenzie Kirk’s superb run and finish, from Andre Raymond’s pinpoint cross, was enough to secure a massive three points for Saints in their weekend clash with Kilmarnock.

Incredibly, it was a route to goal the Perth side had not previously travelled this term.

But Valakari, who was delighted to see his side, who have been lauded for their footballing approach, digging deep for victory, expects that to change going forward

“We have been working on crossing zones – when we get the ball, how we want to cross the ball and where the strikers are moving,” he said.

“We have been okay getting to the final third but we have not had that many touches in the opponent’s box, so we need to become more dangerous. That was a very, very pleasing thing.

The St Johnstone players celebrate Makenzie Kirk's winning goal against Kilmarnock.
Makenzie Kirk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 . Image: SNS

“I want to see more goals like this one. It was the first headed goal of the season – but we have strikers who can head the ball.

We have been very honest with each other – our delivery has not been good. The quality has not been there.

“Then there is the timing of the striker’s run.

“On Saturday, it was one versus one in the box, Mackenzie’s movement was good to the blind side of the defender, then a full speed run, and when you commit yourself, it’s just a matter of putting the ball in the right place and the finish comes.”

Valakari’s developing Perth team showed more of their combative side against a physical Kilmarnock outfit.

Given Killie’s approach, plus tough conditions, Saints’ attempts at a possession-based game were thwarted, particularly in the first half.

Simo Valakari clenches his fists in celebration of Saints’ victory. Image: SNS

But after weathering a figurative storm – as well as the morning’s literal one – they grew into the contest and turned in a performance the manager hopes fuels their self-belief.

Valakari said: “Why I was so happy about the game on Saturday is because it would have been so easy to say: ‘Bad conditions, Kilmarnock, a tough team – okay we can’t play’.

“But we tried to play. It was not easy and it was not successful. But that’s always our starting point – we try to play. Then we need to adapt for the opponent and the conditions.

“It was so important [to grind out a win]. We have played better before than we did on Saturday, but then we have given up a goal.

“Kilmarnock put a lot of pressure on us in the first half, they had many set pieces, and it would have been easy to sit at half-time and say: ‘This is not working. We have lost this match.’

“But the boys believed and they went out and scored a good goal.

“So it was important, not just for me, because I know they have it inside them, but it was important for them; for the goalkeeper to get a clean sheet, for the defenders to get a clean sheet and to score a goal – and a goal exactly like what we have been training.”

Conversation