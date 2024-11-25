Makenzie Kirk reveals St Johnstone winning goal was off the training ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Makenzie Kirk reveals St Johnstone winning goal was off the training ground

The Perth club put the international break to good use.

By Eric Nicolson
Makenzie Kirk celebrates his winning goal for St Johnstone against Kilmarnock.
Makenzie Kirk celebrates his winning goal for St Johnstone against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone put their two-week Premiership break to the best possible use, Makenzie Kirk has revealed.

The young striker’s match-winning goal against Kilmarnock was a classic case of ‘off the training ground’, with his header from Andre Raymond’s cross a move Saints had fine-tuned over the last fortnight.

“We’ve been working on crossing and finishing over the last couple of weeks in training,” said Kirk.

“Finding the right areas with the delivery and making the right moves in the box.

“When the ball went out wide, it was my job to time my run and get something on it to put the ball in the net.

“It was a brilliant cross from Andre.

“It was one of those moves we’ve been working on.

“Andre did his bit and so did I.”

Makenzie Kirk and Andre Raymond celebrate with each other after Kirk scored against Kilmarnock.
Makenzie Kirk and Andre Raymond combined superbly. Image: SNS.

Kirk has the benefit of being coached by a top-class ex-forward, Andy Kirk, who is also his dad.

Andy would, naturally, have been proud of his boy when he darted across Kilmarnock centre-back, Lewis Mayo, to make contact with Raymond’s cross.

He would also have been proud to score a goal of that quality himself in his playing days.

“I bounce off my dad a lot,” said Makenzie.

“He’s got so much experience as a striker and passes on loads of really useful stuff.

“But there’s an instinct to what you do in the penalty box as well, I find.”

Kirk on his all-round game

Kirk arrived at McDiarmid Park with a reputation as a centre-forward who comes alive in the 18-yard box.

But he’s also shown Saints boss Simo Valakari that he has the work ethic to thrive in the top-flight of Scottish football.

“My game is pressing, running in behind and scoring goals,” said Kirk. “All the things a striker should have.

“I was delighted to get that type of goal.

“I’ll always say it, though – the most important thing was it helped get us a win because that was a massive result for us.

“We were disappointed after the Motherwell game and having to wait for two weeks to bounce back wasn’t ideal.

“But we’ve worked hard on the training ground over those two weeks and we’ve made it count by getting a really important win.”

Makenzie Kirk and Drey Wright try to win the ball back off KIlmarnock.
Makenzie Kirk worked hard against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

It was a feather in Kirk’s cap that he was selected by Valakari to partner Benji Kimpioka in such an important fixture.

The Finn described it as a “logical” conclusion to a timeless story of impressing in training.

“As a young player, I’ve got to look up to the more experienced boys and listen to them,” said Kirk.

“The likes of Nicky (Clark), G (Graham Carey) and Holty (Jason Holt) have seen so much in the game.

“And I’ve also got to learn off Benji and Adama (Sidibeh) because they’re both great strikers.

“The way I see it, I have to keep working hard in training and showing that I’m capable of starting games.

“Then when I get the opportunity, take it, like I did today.

“It was great that the manager put his faith in me and I could score a goal for the team.”

