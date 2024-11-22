Adama Sidibeh confident he can rise above red card and goal frustrations to be St Johnstone star again

A double red and a goal drought have stalled Adama Sidibeh’s progress as a St Johnstone player.

But the Gambian international is confident that a period of frustration will help make him a better striker in the long-run.

And he also believes that he’ll soon be finding the net regularly again for the Perth side.

Sidibeh’s struggles began with his sending off against Dundee United at the end of August and the long suspension that followed.

Before that he’d scored a double against Saturday’s opponents Kilmarnock.

Hopefully, the same opposition will get the 26-year-old up and running again.

“The red cards frustrated me a lot,” said Sidibeh.

“When I picked them up, sitting out for four games was very tough for me.

“It was a long wait.

“It was just one of those days when your blood is hot. But it is not my intention to be like that.

“I learned a lot from that day. It’s a lesson for me. It will not happen again.

“Now I am trying to get my fitness back 100%. I am building every week, trying to get my form back from the end of last season.”

Sidibeh added: “I’ve been working so hard. Even after training, I’m in the gym to keep doing extra.

“The goals are missing at the moment but that’s just part of football because sometimes you go through some tough stuff.

“It doesn’t mean you can’t do it.

“Sometimes I do find it frustrating. As a striker, you always want to score goals.

“But the most important thing is to play for the team first, before yourself.

“After the game I try to watch myself and work hard on my little mistakes.

“Sometimes I feel I should’ve done better with decision-making. It’s helping to hold the ball better and support my team-mates.

“Sometimes it just doesn’t fall your way.

“We played very well against Kilmarnock last time – Benji (Kimpioka) and I both scored.

“The goals might come in this game. I’m certainly hoping for that.”

Fan support

Sidibeh’s spectacular end to the 2023/24 campaign helped keep St Johnstone in the Premiership, earn him his first caps for his country and see him linked with clubs south of the border.

“My aim for the season is to help the team as much as I can and to try to be the Adama from before,” he said.

“I am working hard to get that form back.

“The fans being behind me has helped me a lot. They give me the motivation to do extra for them. Their support is so good for me and the team.

“I felt so great about scoring those goals at the end of last season. I want to do more of that because I want to help the team as much as I can.”