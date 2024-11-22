Adama Sidibeh confident he can rise above red card and goal frustrations to be St Johnstone star again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Adama Sidibeh confident he can rise above red card and goal frustrations to be St Johnstone star again

The Perth striker hasn't scored since Saints last faced Kilmarnock.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh, coming out the tunnel before his team played Motherwell.
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh, is enduring a goal drought. Image: SNS.

A double red and a goal drought have stalled Adama Sidibeh’s progress as a St Johnstone player.

But the Gambian international is confident that a period of frustration will help make him a better striker in the long-run.

And he also believes that he’ll soon be finding the net regularly again for the Perth side.

Sidibeh’s struggles began with his sending off against Dundee United at the end of August and the long suspension that followed.

Before that he’d scored a double against Saturday’s opponents Kilmarnock.

Hopefully, the same opposition will get the 26-year-old up and running again.

“The red cards frustrated me a lot,” said Sidibeh.

“When I picked them up, sitting out for four games was very tough for me.

“It was a long wait.

“It was just one of those days when your blood is hot. But it is not my intention to be like that.

“I learned a lot from that day. It’s a lesson for me. It will not happen again.

“Now I am trying to get my fitness back 100%. I am building every week, trying to get my form back from the end of last season.”

Adama Sidibeh makes it 2-0 against Kilmarnock.
Adama Sidibeh makes it 2-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Sidibeh added: “I’ve been working so hard. Even after training, I’m in the gym to keep doing extra.

“The goals are missing at the moment but that’s just part of football because sometimes you go through some tough stuff.

“It doesn’t mean you can’t do it.

“Sometimes I do find it frustrating. As a striker, you always want to score goals.

“But the most important thing is to play for the team first, before yourself.

“After the game I try to watch myself and work hard on my little mistakes.

“Sometimes I feel I should’ve done better with decision-making. It’s helping to hold the ball better and support my team-mates.

“Sometimes it just doesn’t fall your way.

“We played very well against Kilmarnock last time – Benji (Kimpioka) and I both scored.

“The goals might come in this game. I’m certainly hoping for that.”

Fan support

Sidibeh’s spectacular end to the 2023/24 campaign helped keep St Johnstone in the Premiership, earn him his first caps for his country and see him linked with clubs south of the border.

“My aim for the season is to help the team as much as I can and to try to be the Adama from before,” he said.

“I am working hard to get that form back.

Adama Sidibeh after scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
Adama Sidibeh scored important goals for St Johnstone last season. Image: SNS.

“The fans being behind me has helped me a lot. They give me the motivation to do extra for them. Their support is so good for me and the team.

“I felt so great about scoring those goals at the end of last season. I want to do more of that because I want to help the team as much as I can.”

