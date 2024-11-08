Simo Valakari explains how St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh can get over ‘bump in the road’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari explains how St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh can get over ‘bump in the road’

The striker hasn't scored since August.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh, has encountered the first big obstacle of a fledgling professional career.

And the 26-year-old’s manager believes he is trying too hard in his bid to get over it.

Sidibeh, a late starter to full-time football, has gone seven Premiership games and three months without scoring.

And the manner in which he snatched at a chance to end that drought in the first half of Saints’ clash with Hearts last weekend shone a light on his growing frustration.

Simo Valakari can sense the Gambia international’s determination to find the the net again but is confident that focusing on other parts of his game is the quickest route back to the goal trail.

“Adama’s is definitely not a normal career path,” said the Finn.

“It’s a romantic football story.

“But these romantic stories always have bumps in the road. You need to get over them before you go again.

“That’s how I see Adama’s situation just now.

“At this point of the story he’s pushing very hard but nothing is going his way in front of goal.

“It’s about how you rise from these moments. I believe that with the raw ability he has, the goals will come.

“Football is a cruel game. Every striker goes through dry spells like this.

St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
Adama Sidibeh in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“In these moments you have to concentrate on what you can do for the team – how I can help us defend better, how I can hold the ball a bit better, how I can be a part of building up phases.

“I’ve been talking a lot to Adama, Benji (Kimpioka) and Makenzie (Kirk) about this.

“I know they want to score but there are many other ways you can help the team.

“The Hearts game wasn’t the best for our strikers doing that.

“It’s amazing how football works – when you do these other things well, suddenly you’re getting more chances and scoring more goals.”

Relax

Relaxing when opportunities present themselves may be easier said than done but it is applicable to Sidibeh’s current situation as he returns to Fir Park, a ground he scored at to help keep Saints in the Premiership on the final day of last season.

“Of course it is possible to try too hard,” said Valakari.

“When you try too hard your body goes tense and you lose the natural flow a striker needs.

“With the chance Adama missed the target with in the first half against Hearts, he had made up his mind that he was going to shoot rather than having more flow and taking the ball closer to the goal.

“He forced the decision rather than letting the decision come to him.

“You need to get through these moments and he will.

“I’m here to help, the coaches are here to help. We support him and we believe in him.”

Andre Raymond returns to the squad, with Bozo Mikulic also available.

Ross Sinclair is injured and will be replaced by Josh Rae in goal.

Conversation