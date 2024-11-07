Simo Valakari says Bozo Mikulic will bring ‘Balkan fire’ and leadership to St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari says Bozo Mikulic will bring ‘Balkan fire’ and leadership to St Johnstone

The Croatian centre-half is likely to be in the Saints squad at Motherwell.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic crouches with his hands on his knees during training.
New St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic. Image: PPA.

The Bozo Mikulic who St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari last coached was one of the top defenders in Latvia.

And the McDiarmid Park manager believes Scottish football will be the perfect place for the Croatian centre-back to propel his career forward again.

Mikulic was picked up as a free agent last month and will be in the Saints squad for Saturday’s Premiership clash with Motherwell now that his work permit has been secured.

The 27-year-old was a leader under Valakari at Auda and the “Balkan fire” still burns brightly, according to the Finn.

“I worked with Bozo for a full season in Latvia,” he said.

“He was already there when I arrived.

“He became a leader of my team.

“He started being even more professional. He was always a big man, obviously, but now he’s rock solid with no body fat.

“He comes from Croatia and we all know that they are fighters on the pitch. He has that Balkan fire inside him.

“Sometimes I’m telling him to be more vocal on the field but when he talks, he says the right things.

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari seen from the side on the touchline.
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“He has been at a few clubs and sometimes you need to find that right environment – coaches and team-mates – which helps bring out your strengths.

“Bozo played this very good season with Auda – in Latvia and in Europe.

“He was one of the best defenders of the year.

“He wanted to go again – bigger and bigger – but couldn’t find the right next step.

“Now I hope he can settle down here and I believe this club and this league will be that right step to progress his career.”

Mikulic debut a matter of timing for Saints boss

The Motherwell game is Saints’ last before an international break, which might tempt Valakari into postponing Mikulic’s debut until later in the month.

“It’s a leap of faith when to put a player in,” he said.

“We hadn’t planned to put Barry (Douglas) in this soon but, with what happened to Andre (Raymond), we were missing a left-back so we needed him.

Barry Douglas gestures while playing against Hearts.
Barry Douglas started his first game against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“After around 60 minutes (against Hearts) he said: ‘Gaffer, I’ve got 10 minutes left in me’.

“I was like: ‘I didn’t hear!’

“Of course, we didn’t want to give him the full game. We have managed his training this week after it.

“With Bozo, he will be available but, with Lewis (Neilson) coming back, we’re OK for centre-backs.

“I’ve not decided yet.

“We’ve got a closed-doors game next week, where he will play as close to 90 minutes as possible and then he would be even more ready.”

Conversation