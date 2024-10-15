St Johnstone sign Croatian centre-back Bozo Mikulic

St Johnstone have signed Croatian centre-back, Bozo Mikulic.

A deal has been agreed with the 27-year-old through to the end of the season, the Perth club has confirmed.

Mikulic is a free agent but a work permit will be required before he is officially a Saints player.

New head coach, Simo Valakari, knows him well, having worked with Mikulic when he was the manager of FK Auda in the Latvian top flight.

The left-sided defender, 6ft 4in tall, has shown in training at McDiarmid Park and a closed-doors game against Hibs last week that he is in good condition.

Mikulic is a former Croatia under-19 international.

He has played for both RNK Split and Hadjuk Split and spent two spells in Italy, the first at Sampdoria.

“I’m excited and I will give my maximum to every match and training,” said Mikulic. “I know I need to give 100% for the team.

“I expect this to be a very difficult league physically, with many good teams. It is a great step in my career, I’m happy to be here and hopefully we have a good season ahead of us.

“It means a lot to sign for St Johnstone. I’ve been through several different countries and cultures and that has made me a lot stronger as a player and as a person.

“Simo was my coach two years ago and now being able to sign here is something amazing for me. I look forward to playing in front of our fans.”