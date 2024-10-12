Bozo Mikulic impresses in St Johnstone trial game v Hibs and is set for signing talks

New St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari, could soon make his first signing.

Courier Sport understands that Croatian centre-back, Bozo Mikulic, impressed as a trialist in a Friday closed-doors game against Hibs.

And the 27-year-old, who arrived on Wednesday and trained on Thursday, is now set for talks with a view to linking up again with his old boss in Scotland.

Mikulic, a free agent, played under Valakari at Auda in the Latvian top flight in 2022-23.

The 6ft 4in, left-sided central defender is a former Croatia under-19 international.

He has played for both RNK Split and Hadjuk Split and spent two spells in Italy, the first at Sampdoria.

Saints have been crying out for a commanding centre-half.

Valakari’s predecessor, Craig Levein, was attempting to identify a player for that position – as well as left-back – before he was sacked.

Conceding goals from set-pieces and corners has been the Perth side’s Achilles heel over the last few weeks and they are a man light, with Sam McClelland ruled out for the season.