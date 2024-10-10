St Johnstone give trial to 6ft 4in Croatian centre-back Bozo Mikulic

New St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari, has made his first move to strengthen the Perth squad he inherited by bringing powerful Croatian left-sided centre-back, Bozo Mikulic, to McDiarmid Park for a trial.

Mikulic, who played under Valakari at Auda in the Latvian top-flight in 2022-23, is a free agent.

He has arrived in Scotland to train with Saints and could feature in a closed-doors game during the international break.

Mikulic, 6ft 4in tall, became an under-19 international while playing with RNK Split.

That earned him a move to Sampdoria before he returned to Croatia with Hadjuk Split.

He has played for two other clubs in Croatia as well as a short stint back in Italy with Messina.

Before Craig Levein was sacked, Saints were trying to bring in another central defender, with Charles Dunne a possible target for a while.

Valakari is keen to give the Perth players a chance to impress but knows he is light of numbers at the back, with the January transfer window still a long way in the distance.

And, as Record Sport first reported, Mikulic will get the first chance to impress.