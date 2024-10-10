Van and bus crash near Kirkcaldy sparks emergency response

A crash between a van and a bus has sparked an emergency response near Kirkcaldy.

Crews were called to Standing Stane Road just before 6pm on Thursday.

Pictures shared on social media show police, paramedics and firefighters at the scene close to the Checkbar Road junction.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a two-vehicle crash at the Gallatown end of Standing Stane Road at 5.56pm.

“The collision involved a van and a bus.

“Three appliances were sent to the scene – two from Kirkcaldy and one from Methil.

“Crews made the vehicle safe, the last appliance let the scene at 6.30pm.”

Google Maps traffic data showed queues of traffic in both directions after the accident.

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.