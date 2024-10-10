Inside Stirling’s newest city centre burger restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Stirling’s newest city centre burger restaurant

This is the first time the small Scottish chain has ventured outside Glasgow.

Chilo's on Cowane Street is serving up Halal Aberdeen Angus beef burgers. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Chilo's on Cowane Street is serving up Halal Aberdeen Angus beef burgers. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
By Isla Glen & Alex Watson

A Scottish burger chain has opened its newest restaurant in Stirling.

Chilo’s opens tomorrow (October 11) at 49 Cowane Street, formerly Crunch Munch and Cream Curls.

The new eatery already has three Glasgow branches, in Kinning Park, Uddingston and the city’s West End.

Beef, chicken and vegetarian burgers are all on the menu, along with a range of sides and desserts.

Here’s a look inside the brand new Stirling premises as Chilo’s opens its doors for the very first time, ready to feed hungry locals.

Chilo’s offers sit in and take away. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
The new restaurant has a dragon mural. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
A range of burgers are on the menu. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Chilo’s also sells its own sauce. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Chilo’s drinks include mandarin, cola and cola nae sugar. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Burgers come with fries, a dip and a drink. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
A pre-opening was held on Thursday evening. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Chilo’s sign above the burger station. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

