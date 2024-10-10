Inside Stirling’s newest city centre burger restaurant

A Scottish burger chain has opened its newest restaurant in Stirling.

Chilo’s opens tomorrow (October 11) at 49 Cowane Street, formerly Crunch Munch and Cream Curls.

The new eatery already has three Glasgow branches, in Kinning Park, Uddingston and the city’s West End.

Beef, chicken and vegetarian burgers are all on the menu, along with a range of sides and desserts.

Here’s a look inside the brand new Stirling premises as Chilo’s opens its doors for the very first time, ready to feed hungry locals.

