News Inside Stirling’s newest city centre burger restaurant This is the first time the small Scottish chain has ventured outside Glasgow. Chilo's on Cowane Street is serving up Halal Aberdeen Angus beef burgers. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media By Isla Glen & Alex Watson October 10 2024, 8:19pm October 10 2024, 8:19pm Share Inside Stirling’s newest city centre burger restaurant Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5101017/chilos-stirling-inside/ Copy Link 0 comment A Scottish burger chain has opened its newest restaurant in Stirling. Chilo’s opens tomorrow (October 11) at 49 Cowane Street, formerly Crunch Munch and Cream Curls. The new eatery already has three Glasgow branches, in Kinning Park, Uddingston and the city’s West End. Beef, chicken and vegetarian burgers are all on the menu, along with a range of sides and desserts. Here’s a look inside the brand new Stirling premises as Chilo’s opens its doors for the very first time, ready to feed hungry locals. Chilo’s offers sit in and take away. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media The new restaurant has a dragon mural. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media A range of burgers are on the menu. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media Chilo’s also sells its own sauce. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media Chilo’s drinks include mandarin, cola and cola nae sugar. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media Burgers come with fries, a dip and a drink. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media A pre-opening was held on Thursday evening. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media Chilo’s sign above the burger station. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook
