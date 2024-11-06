Bozo Mikulic could make St Johnstone debut this weekend after work permit secured

Bozo Mikulic could make his St Johnstone debut this weekend after the Perth club secured a work permit for the Croatian defender.

The 27-year-old centre-back has signed a deal through to the end of the season in Perth and could go straight into Simo Valakari’s squad for Saturday’s visit to Motherwell.

Mikulic previously played under Saints’ new manager at FK Auda in Latvia and is fit for action after training – and playing a closed-doors game against Hibs – with the McDiarmid Park squad.

Speaking after signing, the 6ft 4in star said: “I’m excited and I will give my maximum to every match and training.

“I know I need to give 100% for the team. I expect this to be a very difficult league physically, with many good teams.

“It is a great step in my career, I’m happy to be here and hopefully we have a good season ahead of us.

“It means a lot to sign for St Johnstone. I’ve been through several different countries and cultures and that has made me a lot stronger as a player and as a person.

“Simo was my coach two years ago and now being able to sign here is something amazing for me. I look forward to playing in front of our fans.”