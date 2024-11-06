Bozo Mikulic could make St Johnstone debut this weekend after work permit secured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bozo Mikulic could make St Johnstone debut this weekend after work permit secured

The Croatian defender has been given the number two jersey at McDiarmid Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Bozo Mikulic holds his St Johnstone shirt after news of his work permit's completion. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Bozo Mikulic holds his St Johnstone shirt after news of his work permit's completion. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

Bozo Mikulic could make his St Johnstone debut this weekend after the Perth club secured a work permit for the Croatian defender.

The 27-year-old centre-back has signed a deal through to the end of the season in Perth and could go straight into Simo Valakari’s squad for Saturday’s visit to Motherwell.

Mikulic previously played under Saints’ new manager at FK Auda in Latvia and is fit for action after training – and playing a closed-doors game against Hibs – with the McDiarmid Park squad.

New signing Bozo Mikulic (left) at McDiarmid Park alongside Jack Sanders. Image: Graeme Hartt/PPA

Speaking after signing, the 6ft 4in star said: “I’m excited and I will give my maximum to every match and training.

“I know I need to give 100% for the team. I expect this to be a very difficult league physically, with many good teams.

“It is a great step in my career, I’m happy to be here and hopefully we have a good season ahead of us.

“It means a lot to sign for St Johnstone. I’ve been through several different countries and cultures and that has made me a lot stronger as a player and as a person.

Simo was my coach two years ago and now being able to sign here is something amazing for me. I look forward to playing in front of our fans.”

