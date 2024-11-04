Liam Gordon won’t face St Johnstone with Motherwell while Saints hope for signing boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Liam Gordon won’t face St Johnstone with Motherwell while Saints hope for signing boost

The Motherwell defender is suspended for the Fir Park fixture.

By Eric Nicolson
Motherwell defender, Liam Gordon.
Motherwell defender, Liam Gordon, is suspended for this weekend's clash with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Former St Johnstone captain, Liam Gordon, won’t be able to play against his old club this weekend.

Gordon, who joined Motherwell in the summer, picked up a red card and a two-game ban after a late sending-off against Celtic last month.

The first match of the suspension was served in the Fir Park side’s victory over Dundee United at Tannadice.

A change in rules to make bans competition-specific meant that Gordon was available to play against Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, so his second game is Saturday’s clash with Saints.

Motherwell's Liam Gordon challenges Adam Idah.
Motherwell’s Liam Gordon challenges Adam Idah. Image: PA.

Motherwell boss, Stuart Kettlewell, was adamant that his player shouldn’t have been red-carded for his challenge on Adam Idah.

He said: “We’ll all have a view on it when we analyse it and look back on it.

“I just feel it is so harsh to give the red card. The referee has a look at it and he can see that big Liam has made contact, but the first thing you start to see on the screen is still images and it looks bad, of course.”

Saints will be hoping that their new centre-back, Bozo Mikulic, is available.

The Croatian has yet to secure his work permit but Courier Sport understands it is expected to be in place in time for Saturday’s game.

More from St Johnstone FC

Connor Smith is playing well at Hamilton.
St Johnstone midfielder Connor Smith 'getting back to his best' at Hamilton
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae.
Josh Rae backed to seize his St Johnstone chance
Beni Baningime bursts through before setting up Hearts' winning goal.
Hearts star reveals why he was shocked by 'brilliant' St Johnstone
Kyle Cameron looks dejected at full-time.
5 St Johnstone talking points as Simo Valakari is faced with big dilemma and…
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari insists St Johnstone are on the right track despite loss to Hearts…
St Johnstone midfielder, Jason Holt.
Jason Holt: St Johnstone have an identity and need to stick with it
Paavo (left) and Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari explains why son Paavo will join Perth coaching staff
Simo Valakari explained to Benji Kimpioka why he took the striker off.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari spells out 'non-negotiables' to star striker Benji Kimpioka
Sven Sprangler running beside a St Mirren player while playing for St Johnstone.
Sven Sprangler embracing new St Johnstone status
St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari, suffered his first loss.
4 St Johnstone talking points as one player shines brightest in Simo Valakari's new-look…

Conversation