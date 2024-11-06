Wednesday court round-up — Tay bridge laser beam charge and pinned binman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Tay bridge laser beam charge and pinned binman

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A man has been charged with shining a laser beam towards police on the Tay road bridge.

Liam Martin, 24, allegedly committed the offence while a police vehicle was on the bridge on January 18 2023.

Prosecutors allege the vehicle was “moving or ready to move” and the laser beam “dazzled or distracted” the person in charge of the vehicle.

The alleged offence falls under the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act 2018.

The charge against Martin, of Dundee’s Dunmore Street, also features an alternative allegation of culpable and reckless conduct to the danger of life.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, the case was continued without plea by Sheriff George Way with a case management hearing due to be held next month.

Murderer jailed

The murderer of tragic Perth man Cameron Rae has been jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 16 years behind bars. Caleb Ferguson stabbed 20-year-old Mr Rae to death at a flat in the city’s South Methven Street in April last year.

To go with story by Alan Richardson. Murder trial Picture shows; Caleb Ferguson (left) and Cameron Rae. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 12/04/2023
Caleb Ferguson (left) murdered Cameron Rae.

Crushed binman

A delivery driver from Dundee admitted seriously injuring an Angus binman by reversing into him on January 8 this year.

Connor Ramsay admitted, at Redford Street in Padanaram, he caused serious injury to binman Angus Cameron, then in the course of his employment, by driving without due care or attention.

Ramsay, of Farnington Street, Dundee, admitted failing to keep proper observations and reversing and pinning the 64-year-old between a refuse vehicle and his own van.

His solicitor Billy Watt said: It’s simply an unfortunate accident.

“He was working as a delivery driver and the refuse lorry parked behind him.

“There was quite a lot of pressure on business at the time.

“(The complainer) was taking bins to the back of the bin lorry and Mr Ramsay reversed out.

“He’s been extremely remorseful.”

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson confirmed Mr Cameron suffered four cracked ribs and bruising across his chest.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until December 19 for reports to be prepared and disqualified Ramsay, 22, from driving.

Dangerous dog

A bull mastiff will be destroyed after spending two years in kennels since an attack on a teenage boy and his dog in Carnoustie. William McPhee, of the town’s Gibson Street, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit being in charge of dangerous dog Dexter.

William McPhee
William McPhee was in charge of the dog at the time.

Domestic terror

A Crieff man has admitted an almost four-year-long campaign of domestic abuse against a former partner in Angus.

David Wood, 35, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour between April 2019 and February 2023.

At a property in Ferryden and elsewhere, he committed a catalogue of offending against his former partner.

Wood, of McNee Place in Crieff, admitted he shouted, swore and acted aggressively in possession of a knife, then threw the knife in the vicinity of his then-partner.

On various occasions, he acted in an aggressive manner, shouted, swore and repeatedly struck walls and doors within her home.

He repeatedly made threats to harm himself and smashed the woman’s iPhone.

Further, on various occasions he repeatedly contacted the woman by various means.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until December 12 for background reports.

Halloween horror

A young thug who admitted a horrific scissor attack on a Perth schoolboy has been formally admonished. Reece Duncan has avoided further punishment for the gruesome Moncreiffe Island stabbing after successfully completing nearly 300 hours of unpaid work as part of a two-year rehabilitation course. But the 20-year-old was warned he could yet be locked up for his continued offending.

Moncreiffe Island, Reece Duncan
Reece Duncan’s horrific scissor attack happened on Moncreiffe Island, Perth.

Nightclub fire referral

One of two teenagers who admitted torching the former Kitty’s nightclub building in Kirkcaldy had had his case referred to the Children’s Reporter for sentencing.

The second of the boys, both too young to be named, has had sentence deferred for input from the same body.

Kitty's fire
Fire at former nightclub Kitty’s in Kirkcaldy. Image: Maggie Millar

The 16-year-olds previously pled guilty to starting the blaze on September 3 last year after breaking into the disused Hunter Street premises.

The B-listed building, which had lain derelict since 2019, had to be demolished.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

