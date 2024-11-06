Wednesday court round-up — Tay bridge laser beam charge and pinned binman

A man has been charged with shining a laser beam towards police on the Tay road bridge.

Liam Martin, 24, allegedly committed the offence while a police vehicle was on the bridge on January 18 2023.

Prosecutors allege the vehicle was “moving or ready to move” and the laser beam “dazzled or distracted” the person in charge of the vehicle.

The alleged offence falls under the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act 2018.

The charge against Martin, of Dundee’s Dunmore Street, also features an alternative allegation of culpable and reckless conduct to the danger of life.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, the case was continued without plea by Sheriff George Way with a case management hearing due to be held next month.

Murderer jailed

The murderer of tragic Perth man Cameron Rae has been jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 16 years behind bars. Caleb Ferguson stabbed 20-year-old Mr Rae to death at a flat in the city’s South Methven Street in April last year.

Crushed binman

A delivery driver from Dundee admitted seriously injuring an Angus binman by reversing into him on January 8 this year.

Connor Ramsay admitted, at Redford Street in Padanaram, he caused serious injury to binman Angus Cameron, then in the course of his employment, by driving without due care or attention.

Ramsay, of Farnington Street, Dundee, admitted failing to keep proper observations and reversing and pinning the 64-year-old between a refuse vehicle and his own van.

His solicitor Billy Watt said: It’s simply an unfortunate accident.

“He was working as a delivery driver and the refuse lorry parked behind him.

“There was quite a lot of pressure on business at the time.

“(The complainer) was taking bins to the back of the bin lorry and Mr Ramsay reversed out.

“He’s been extremely remorseful.”

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson confirmed Mr Cameron suffered four cracked ribs and bruising across his chest.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until December 19 for reports to be prepared and disqualified Ramsay, 22, from driving.

Dangerous dog

A bull mastiff will be destroyed after spending two years in kennels since an attack on a teenage boy and his dog in Carnoustie. William McPhee, of the town’s Gibson Street, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit being in charge of dangerous dog Dexter.

Domestic terror

A Crieff man has admitted an almost four-year-long campaign of domestic abuse against a former partner in Angus.

David Wood, 35, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour between April 2019 and February 2023.

At a property in Ferryden and elsewhere, he committed a catalogue of offending against his former partner.

Wood, of McNee Place in Crieff, admitted he shouted, swore and acted aggressively in possession of a knife, then threw the knife in the vicinity of his then-partner.

On various occasions, he acted in an aggressive manner, shouted, swore and repeatedly struck walls and doors within her home.

He repeatedly made threats to harm himself and smashed the woman’s iPhone.

Further, on various occasions he repeatedly contacted the woman by various means.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until December 12 for background reports.

Halloween horror

A young thug who admitted a horrific scissor attack on a Perth schoolboy has been formally admonished. Reece Duncan has avoided further punishment for the gruesome Moncreiffe Island stabbing after successfully completing nearly 300 hours of unpaid work as part of a two-year rehabilitation course. But the 20-year-old was warned he could yet be locked up for his continued offending.

Nightclub fire referral

One of two teenagers who admitted torching the former Kitty’s nightclub building in Kirkcaldy had had his case referred to the Children’s Reporter for sentencing.

The second of the boys, both too young to be named, has had sentence deferred for input from the same body.

The 16-year-olds previously pled guilty to starting the blaze on September 3 last year after breaking into the disused Hunter Street premises.

The B-listed building, which had lain derelict since 2019, had to be demolished.

