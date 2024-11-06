Dozens of drivers hit with £100 fines while watching Perth fireworks display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dozens of drivers hit with £100 fines while watching Perth fireworks display

The council says the cars were parked illegally.

By Neil Henderson
The bonfire night event was held at South Inch in Perth.
The bonfire night event was held at South Inch in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dozens of drivers were hit with £100 parking fines while attending Perth’s annual fireworks display on Tuesday evening.

Thousands of people flocked to the city to enjoy the event at South Inch, which included a bonfire and pyrotechnic display.

However, some returned to their cars to find they had been given parking tickets by Perth and Kinross Council.

Thousands of people flocked to the popular annual event in Perth.
Thousands of people flocked to the popular annual event in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In all, 29 vehicles, parked predominately on Victoria Street, Princes Street, and Canal Street, were ticketed.

Their £100 penalty charge notices will be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Dozens of cars given parking tickets during Perth fireworks display

Some have questioned the council’s decision to enforce parking restrictions at a public event that attracts thousands to the city.

However, a council spokesperson said: “Parking attendants issued 29 tickets in Perth on the evening of November 5.

“Twenty-six of these were for parking on double yellow lines and three for unauthorised parking in disabled bays.

“Double yellow lines are used when it is unsafe for motorists to park there or if doing so will impede the flow of traffic.

“We would advise motorists to plan ahead when making their journey and to use car parks where possible.

“On Tuesday night there were still spaces available in the South Inch car park, despite its proximity to the display on the South Inch.”

Fireworks display at South Inch in Perth.
Fireworks display at South Inch in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In all, 29 cars were issued with parking tickets at the Perth event.
In all, 29 vehicles were issued with parking tickets at the Perth event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Round Table organises the bonfire night celebrations with members raising funds on the night and throughout the year.

However, the event’s future is at risk and may not go ahead in 2025 if more volunteers aren’t found.

The Courier was at Tuesday’s event to bring you some of the best images of the display and those who were there to enjoy it.

More from Perth & Kinross

People looking at colourful display in Perth Museum
First look at Perth Museum's new flooding exhibition
David MacLehose.
Perth leisure boss quits role as controversies over swimming pool and Bell's Sports Centre…
Events taking place 12 & 13 November.
Community engagement event on proposed wind farm taking November 12 & 13
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Murder trial Picture shows; Caleb Ferguson (left) and Cameron Rae. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 12/04/2023
Murderer of Perth man Cameron Rae must serve at least 16 years in prison
Fireworks lit up the sky over Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Perth bonfire night and fireworks display
Moncreiffe Island, Reece Duncan
Thug admonished for horrific Halloween scissor attack on Perth schoolboy
For men standing in front of pile of pallets ahead of Perth bonfire
Perth bonfire and fireworks facing axe as organising crew shrinks to 4 men
The Loft nightclub exterior, Perth
Perth clubbers to get 'safe' new source for 3am snacks
Perth Leisure Pool features in our list of the cheapest gyms.
Private documents spark questions over Thimblerow timeline for new Perth leisure centre
2
RHASS medal winner Rory Scott.
Rory Scott wins slew of trophies in Highland Perthshire ploughing match

Conversation