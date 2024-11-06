Dozens of drivers hit with £100 fines while watching Perth fireworks display

Dozens of drivers were hit with £100 parking fines while attending Perth’s annual fireworks display on Tuesday evening.

Thousands of people flocked to the city to enjoy the event at South Inch, which included a bonfire and pyrotechnic display.

However, some returned to their cars to find they had been given parking tickets by Perth and Kinross Council.

In all, 29 vehicles, parked predominately on Victoria Street, Princes Street, and Canal Street, were ticketed.

Their £100 penalty charge notices will be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Some have questioned the council’s decision to enforce parking restrictions at a public event that attracts thousands to the city.

However, a council spokesperson said: “Parking attendants issued 29 tickets in Perth on the evening of November 5.

“Twenty-six of these were for parking on double yellow lines and three for unauthorised parking in disabled bays.

“Double yellow lines are used when it is unsafe for motorists to park there or if doing so will impede the flow of traffic.

“We would advise motorists to plan ahead when making their journey and to use car parks where possible.

“On Tuesday night there were still spaces available in the South Inch car park, despite its proximity to the display on the South Inch.”

Perth Round Table organises the bonfire night celebrations with members raising funds on the night and throughout the year.

However, the event’s future is at risk and may not go ahead in 2025 if more volunteers aren’t found.

The Courier was at Tuesday’s event to bring you some of the best images of the display and those who were there to enjoy it.