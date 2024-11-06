Locals hear Bonfire Night ‘explosion’ as Dundee garage vehicles go up in flames

A police investigation has been launched after a fire at a Dundee garage.

Firefighters were called to Ninewells Garage on Perth Road during Bonfire Night.

Shocked locals said they heard an “explosion” at around 11.30pm on Tuesday as a car and van were ablaze.

One woman told The Courier she saw firefighters running towards the scene.

She said: “At first we thought it was flashing lights from the Ninewells Garage vehicles.

“We looked out and saw the fire – there was loads of smoke.

“There was some concern the fire might spread as there were other vehicles parked nearby.

“The firefighters were running towards the blaze but I could hear the bangs coming off the vehicles during the blaze.

“I also saw the police in attendance at the garage.”

Shock at seeing Dundee’s Ninewells Garage on fire

Another resident said she could feel the heat coming from the blaze as she contacted the emergency services.

She said: “I heard a loud whistling noise and then a very large explosion.

“I went to the window and saw the fire and phoned the emergency services straight away.

“You could feel the heat from the blaze and there was lots of smoke.

“It was at the outside area of the garage, it was so lucky it didn’t spread.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service advised that two crews from Blackness attended the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We attended at Perth Road to reports of car and van fire at around 11.26pm on Tuesday.

“Crews used 2 hose reel jets, cutting gear and breathing apparatus.

“We received the stop message at 12.30am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, we were made aware of a vehicle being on fire in the Perth Road area of Dundee.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the fire was extinguished. There were no injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Ninewells Garage declined to comment on the incident.