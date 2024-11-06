Locals hear Bonfire Night ‘explosion’ as Dundee garage vehicles go up in flames

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Locals hear Bonfire Night ‘explosion’ as Dundee garage vehicles go up in flames

Police say the fire was 'wilful'.

By James Simpson
Fire at Ninewells Garage, Perth Road, Dundee
Flames were seen shooting from Ninewells Garage. Image: Supplied

A police investigation has been launched after a fire at a Dundee garage.

Firefighters were called to Ninewells Garage on Perth Road during Bonfire Night.

Shocked locals said they heard an “explosion” at around 11.30pm on Tuesday as a car and van were ablaze.

One woman told The Courier she saw firefighters running towards the scene.

She said: “At first we thought it was flashing lights from the Ninewells Garage vehicles.

“We looked out and saw the fire – there was loads of smoke.

“There was some concern the fire might spread as there were other vehicles parked nearby.

“The firefighters were running towards the blaze but I could hear the bangs coming off the vehicles during the blaze.

“I also saw the police in attendance at the garage.”

Shock at seeing Dundee’s Ninewells Garage on fire

Another resident said she could feel the heat coming from the blaze as she contacted the emergency services.

She said: “I heard a loud whistling noise and then a very large explosion.

“I went to the window and saw the fire and phoned the emergency services straight away.

“You could feel the heat from the blaze and there was lots of smoke.

“It was at the outside area of the garage, it was so lucky it didn’t spread.”

Emergency services were called to Ninewells Garage. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service advised that two crews from Blackness attended the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We attended at Perth Road to reports of car and van fire at around 11.26pm on Tuesday.

“Crews used 2 hose reel jets, cutting gear and breathing apparatus.

“We received the stop message at 12.30am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, we were made aware of a vehicle being on fire in the Perth Road area of Dundee.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the fire was extinguished. There were no injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Ninewells Garage declined to comment on the incident.

More from Dundee

Erin Phillips from Dundee deadlifting 70kg. Image: Melissa Phillips
Dundee girl, 8, deadlifts weight of FOUR large Staffies to claim world title
James McAvoy returned to the Hilltown to shoot his film
James McAvoy poses for selfies as he returns to Hilltown for Dundee film scenes
Crowds enjoying the fireworks in Edzell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Over 80% of Courier readers back fireworks ban
19
Brian Cox on Channel 4 on US election night,
Dundee actor Brian Cox launches 'monster' TV rant against Donald Trump
24
The plume of smoke can be seen above Dundee city centre. Image: Mark Asquith/DC Thomson
Huge plume of smoke above Dundee city centre as motorbike catches fire
Mandy Grogan outside her dog hotel.
'Boutique' dog hotel and day care opens in Dundee
Coaine on a black background
Dundee cocaine dealers moaned about Covid-19 hitting business
Dundee GV
Attacker behind bars for attempted rape of sleeping woman in Dundee
An impression of how Mill Market, a Dundee street food venue, could look. Image: Mill Market/LJRH Architects
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee’s first street food market will bring life into city centre
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; Perth Road housing . Perth Road . Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: Perth Road development and Hilltown pub garden

Conversation