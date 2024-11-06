24 live lobsters who ‘did not stage a break-out’ stolen from Arbroath Harbour

Twenty-four live lobsters have been stolen from Arbroath Harbour overnight.

Police are investigating the “unusual theft” that took place between 5pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

The lobsters – worth around £200 – were stolen from an underwater storage keep, having been caught by a local fisherman.

Officers say the lobsters “did not stage a break-out” and were “definitely removed by human hands”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries in the area, including CCTV reviews, are being conducted, and we would like to hear from anyone who saw any unusual activity around the pontoon, or who may have been offered some exceptionally fresh decapods for sale.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police quoting incident number 0611 of November 6.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.