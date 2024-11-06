First look at Perth Museum’s new flooding exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at Perth Museum’s new flooding exhibition

Local residents' photos and memories of flooding are in the spotlight as the Waters Rising exhibition opens at Perth Museum

By Morag Lindsay
People looking at colourful display in Perth Museum
Waters Rising merges local stories of flooding and the bigger picture of climate change. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Local people’s experiences of flooding take centre stage in the new exhibition at Perth Museum.

Waters Rising, which opens on Friday, features original video footage of the so-called great flood of 1993.

More than 1,000 residents were forced out of their homes when the River Tay swelled to record levels on January 17 that year.

The episode caused £10 million in damage and led to the construction of the Perth flood defences.

Aerial photo showing huge area of Perth underwater
The aftermath of the floods in Perth in January 1993.

Personal snapshots, from that year and more recent floods in Perth and places like Alyth and Aberfeldy, are also on display.

It comes just over a year after residents in Perth were forced to flee their homes when the River Tay flooded again.

woman listening on headphones with wall of photos and postcards behind her
Emma Forbes against a backdrop of photos showing local flooding. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Questions are still being asked about the council’s failure to close the North Inch floodgates – part of the city’s £25m defences – in time.

Perth Museum visitors urged to share flooding stories

Museum chiefs put out an appeal for photos and memories earlier this year, and residents responded in their droves.

Locals also shared memories at oral history sessions.

Visitors will be invited to add their own thoughts and photos throughout the duration of the exhibition.

Postcard with woman's memories of her mother being rescued from 1993 flood in Perth
A postcard in Perth Museum featuring one woman’s memory of the flooding in 1993. Image: DC Thomson

Another film, this one shot by Helen McCrorie, features residents of Comrie, who were hit by flooding in 2012 and 2015.

The locals talk movingly about the personal and irreplaceable things they lost to the water.

It comes as work gets under way on new flood defences in the village.

Two women talking in front of display with Waters Rising written in big blue letters behind
Perth Museum hopes the new displays will contribute to the climate change conversation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The team behind Waters Rising say they hope these human stories will capture visitors’ imaginations as they grapple with the enormity of climate change

‘Climate change part of ordinary people’s lives’

Other parts of the exhibition confront the international and historic aspects of flooding.

Important works by renowned indigenous Canadian artist Norval Morrisseau have been loaned to Perth, along with banners and placards from recent climate protests.

Woman with mobile phone taking photo of colourful paintings
A visitor enjoys the Morriseau artworks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Climate change banners and placards
Flooding was tied up in recent climate change protests. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Treasures from the Perth and Kinross collection include a flood-damaged Egyptian sarcophagus.

Elsewhere, a centuries-old copy of the Koran and an alligator’s skull bear the traces of flooding closer to home.

Both were rescued when the old museum, now Perth Art Gallery, found itself underwater in the past.

Person walking past sarcophagus in display case at Perth Museum
The Ancient Egyptian Sarcophagus of Ta-Kr-Hb still bears the scars of flooding. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Niamh Finlay, project lead for Waters Rising, says the team behind the exhibition are particularly grateful to local people for sharing items for display.

“We were sent VHS tape of the 1993 flood, drone footage from the recent flooding in Aberfeldy and lots of amazing photographs,” she said.

Aberfeldy covered in flood water from the River Tay
Aberfeldy in flood. Image: Sam Hayles/Culture Perth and Kinross.

“People have shared some really powerful memories. And hopefully they will make the bigger global story of the climate crisis feel more accessible.

“It’s not just a big scary concept on the news. It’s something that’s a part of ordinary people’s lives.”

Museum visitors invited to ‘pay as you choose’

Waters Rising replaces Unicorn as Perth Museum’s showpiece exhibition.

It opens on Friday, and it will run until March 16 2025.

Clod of mud in display case
A mud deposit from the River Nile on display at Perth Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Admission to this exhibition will be on a ‘pay as you choose’ basis.

Museum bosses say they wanted to make the contents of the exhibition as accessible as possible.

The rest of the museum will still be free to visit.

Conversation