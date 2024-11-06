First look at Perth Museum’s new flooding exhibition

Local people’s experiences of flooding take centre stage in the new exhibition at Perth Museum.

Waters Rising, which opens on Friday, features original video footage of the so-called great flood of 1993.

More than 1,000 residents were forced out of their homes when the River Tay swelled to record levels on January 17 that year.

The episode caused £10 million in damage and led to the construction of the Perth flood defences.

Personal snapshots, from that year and more recent floods in Perth and places like Alyth and Aberfeldy, are also on display.

It comes just over a year after residents in Perth were forced to flee their homes when the River Tay flooded again.

Questions are still being asked about the council’s failure to close the North Inch floodgates – part of the city’s £25m defences – in time.

Perth Museum visitors urged to share flooding stories

Museum chiefs put out an appeal for photos and memories earlier this year, and residents responded in their droves.

Locals also shared memories at oral history sessions.

Visitors will be invited to add their own thoughts and photos throughout the duration of the exhibition.

Another film, this one shot by Helen McCrorie, features residents of Comrie, who were hit by flooding in 2012 and 2015.

The locals talk movingly about the personal and irreplaceable things they lost to the water.

It comes as work gets under way on new flood defences in the village.

The team behind Waters Rising say they hope these human stories will capture visitors’ imaginations as they grapple with the enormity of climate change

‘Climate change part of ordinary people’s lives’

Other parts of the exhibition confront the international and historic aspects of flooding.

Important works by renowned indigenous Canadian artist Norval Morrisseau have been loaned to Perth, along with banners and placards from recent climate protests.

Treasures from the Perth and Kinross collection include a flood-damaged Egyptian sarcophagus.

Elsewhere, a centuries-old copy of the Koran and an alligator’s skull bear the traces of flooding closer to home.

Both were rescued when the old museum, now Perth Art Gallery, found itself underwater in the past.

Niamh Finlay, project lead for Waters Rising, says the team behind the exhibition are particularly grateful to local people for sharing items for display.

“We were sent VHS tape of the 1993 flood, drone footage from the recent flooding in Aberfeldy and lots of amazing photographs,” she said.

“People have shared some really powerful memories. And hopefully they will make the bigger global story of the climate crisis feel more accessible.

“It’s not just a big scary concept on the news. It’s something that’s a part of ordinary people’s lives.”

Museum visitors invited to ‘pay as you choose’

Waters Rising replaces Unicorn as Perth Museum’s showpiece exhibition.

It opens on Friday, and it will run until March 16 2025.

Admission to this exhibition will be on a ‘pay as you choose’ basis.

Museum bosses say they wanted to make the contents of the exhibition as accessible as possible.

The rest of the museum will still be free to visit.